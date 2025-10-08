Video: Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah & Other Team India Players Arrive At Gautam Gambhir's Residence For 'Special Dinner' In Delhi

Gautam Gambhir (R). | (Image Credits: X)

Team India players were seen arriving at Gautam Gambhir's residence in Delhi as the head coach invited the players for dinner ahead of the second Test against the West Indies, beginning on October 10. A video of the same surfaced on social media as a few cricketers were wearing white t-shirts and were surrounded by several security personnel.

It had emerged a few days earlier that Gambhir will host the players at his residence as the players and support staff bond before a long stretch of cricketing season gets underway. Following the second Test against the West Indies, the Asian Giants fly to Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is, beginning on October 19 in Perth. After returning to India, they will face South Africa in all three formats at home, beginning on November 14.

Watch the below video as the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel enter Gambhir's residence:

India firm favourites to clinch the series against the West Indies

India will look to wrap up the series against the Caribbeans in Delhi, having won the opening Test by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

West Indies, meanwhile, have a steep task ahead of them after a poor batting performance in the opening Test, managing only 308 runs across two innings. The Caribbeans haven't beaten India in their backyard in a Test since 1994. On the sidelines of CEAT awards on Tuesday, the legendary Brian Lara posed a tough question to the West Indies players, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"If you want to get things done, you have to have the capital to do it. So that is a major part. But at the same time, I would like to ask Roston Chase and the other guys to... do they have the cricket at heart? Do they really want to play for West Indies? And that is the most important thing because you would find a way."

The tourists had lost the previous series 3-0 to Australia.