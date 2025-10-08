Sportvot x FPJ: JBCN Register 9-Wicket Win Over Finland International School In DSB Friendly Cricket League

JBCN, Parel. |

The DSB Friendly Cricket League, held on 8th October 2025 at Lower Parel, Mumbai, witnessed an exciting cricket clash between Finland International School and JBCN, Parel. The friendly yet competitive fixture showcased excellent sportsmanship and young talent on display.

Batting first, Finland International School managed to post 35 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 6 overs. Mikhail B played a patient knock, remaining unbeaten on 12 runs off 19 balls, while Yudhav G contributed an unbeaten 12 runs off 10 balls. Aahan G added 4 runs off 2 balls, and Anay D scored 1 run. For JBCN, Parel, Aditya Arjun

Khanna and Kabir Gautam Singh bowled superbly, taking 1 wicket each, while Vivek and Ransh Shagun Shah maintained tight lines to restrict the scoring. In response, JBCN, Parel chased down the target with ease, scoring 36 runs for the loss of just 1 wicket in 5.3 overs. Rishaan Ranawat anchored the innings with a composed 13 not out off 21 balls, while Rivaan Varun Karve scored 9 runs off 11 balls, and Kabir Gautam Singh remained unbeaten on 5 runs off 3 balls.

For Finland International School, Aahan G was the lone wicket-taker, finishing with 1 for 4 in 1 over. With this comprehensive performance, JBCN, Parel registered a convincing 9-wicket victory, displaying solid teamwork, disciplined bowling, and confident batting throughout the match in the DSB Friendly Cricket League 2025.