 Sportvot x FPJ: JBCN Register 9-Wicket Win Over Finland International School In DSB Friendly Cricket League
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: JBCN Register 9-Wicket Win Over Finland International School In DSB Friendly Cricket League

Sportvot x FPJ: JBCN Register 9-Wicket Win Over Finland International School In DSB Friendly Cricket League

The DSB Friendly Cricket League, held on 8th October 2025 at Lower Parel, Mumbai, witnessed an exciting cricket clash between Finland International School and JBCN, Parel. The friendly yet competitive fixture showcased excellent sportsmanship and young talent on display.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
JBCN, Parel. |

The DSB Friendly Cricket League, held on 8th October 2025 at Lower Parel, Mumbai, witnessed an exciting cricket clash between Finland International School and JBCN, Parel. The friendly yet competitive fixture showcased excellent sportsmanship and young talent on display.

Batting first, Finland International School managed to post 35 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 6 overs. Mikhail B played a patient knock, remaining unbeaten on 12 runs off 19 balls, while Yudhav G contributed an unbeaten 12 runs off 10 balls. Aahan G added 4 runs off 2 balls, and Anay D scored 1 run. For JBCN, Parel, Aditya Arjun

Khanna and Kabir Gautam Singh bowled superbly, taking 1 wicket each, while Vivek and Ransh Shagun Shah maintained tight lines to restrict the scoring. In response, JBCN, Parel chased down the target with ease, scoring 36 runs for the loss of just 1 wicket in 5.3 overs. Rishaan Ranawat anchored the innings with a composed 13 not out off 21 balls, while Rivaan Varun Karve scored 9 runs off 11 balls, and Kabir Gautam Singh remained unbeaten on 5 runs off 3 balls.

For Finland International School, Aahan G was the lone wicket-taker, finishing with 1 for 4 in 1 over. With this comprehensive performance, JBCN, Parel registered a convincing 9-wicket victory, displaying solid teamwork, disciplined bowling, and confident batting throughout the match in the DSB Friendly Cricket League 2025.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO
US Lawmakers Urge President Donald Trump To Repair Ties With India, Reverse Tariff Hikes Hurting Americans
US Lawmakers Urge President Donald Trump To Repair Ties With India, Reverse Tariff Hikes Hurting Americans
'Don’t Trust Amit Shah': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns PM Modi, Slams Home Minister, Compares Him To 'Mir Jafar' - VIDEO
'Don’t Trust Amit Shah': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns PM Modi, Slams Home Minister, Compares Him To 'Mir Jafar' - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project Underway
Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project Underway

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Was Lucky To Have A Series With England': Shreyas Iyer Recalls Struggles Before 2025 Champions...

'I Was Lucky To Have A Series With England': Shreyas Iyer Recalls Struggles Before 2025 Champions...

'Everyone Enjoyed That Process': Rohit Sharma Recalls Winning T20 World Cup 2024 And Breaking Team...

'Everyone Enjoyed That Process': Rohit Sharma Recalls Winning T20 World Cup 2024 And Breaking Team...

'We Kind Of Complement Each Other': Varun Chakravarthy Opens Up On His Bowling Partnership With...

'We Kind Of Complement Each Other': Varun Chakravarthy Opens Up On His Bowling Partnership With...

'We Won't Be In Shock If...': Temba Bavuma Ahead Of India Test Tour In November

'We Won't Be In Shock If...': Temba Bavuma Ahead Of India Test Tour In November

PAK W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: Aussie Bowlers Skittle Pakistan For 114 To Register 107-Run...

PAK W vs AUS W, Women's World Cup 2025: Aussie Bowlers Skittle Pakistan For 114 To Register 107-Run...