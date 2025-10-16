72% Of Firecrackers Fail Noise & QR Code Compliance Test In Maharashtra | Representation Imag - FPJ

Mumbai: Ahead of the Diwali festival, Awaaz foundation and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) conducted their annual firecrackers testing to verify if they fall under the permitted decible levels, if the firecrackers packets have QR code and the chemical compositions. The test revealed that out of total firecrackers tested, 72% did not have decibel limits mentioned and several lacked a QR code giving components details.

Representatives from Awaaz Foundation said that total of 25 popular firecracker brands were tested and most of them did not have decibel levels and QR codes. As per rules, such firecrackers should not be sold and used, and should be confiscated by the police. Some of the brands which did not have decibel levels listed were Blueberry, King, Football-Double Dhamaka, 3D Sound Racket, Angry Bird, Indian King, Color Sparklers, and Color Sound etc.

The testing was done at 4 pm on RCF ground in Chembur. The Awaaz Foundation said that the MPCB has not reported them the decibles recorded. Spokesperson of MPCB, Sanjay Bhuskute said that the detailed report of the firecrackers testing will be available on Friday.

Meanwhile, the BMC has released guidelines for the citizens on firecrackers bursting during the Diwali festival. Some of the guidelines include: avoid bursting firecrackers inside buildings, near trees, overhead wires, gas pipelines, staircases, and parking areas; wear cotton clothes, keep a bucket of water nearby and avoid using open flames like lighters or candles to light crackers.

Some of the advisory include: wearing footwear while bursting crackers, cleaning fire injuries with water immediately, avoiding overloading of electrical circuits to prevent fire hazards and hiring certified technicians for installing decorative lights.

