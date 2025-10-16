Central Railway Running Staff To Stage Major Protest At CSMT On October 17 Over Long-Standing Demands | File Pic (Representative Image)

Under the banner of the Central Railways Mazdoor Sangh, the running staff of Central Railway — including motormen, loco pilots, assistant loco pilots (ALPs), and guards — have announced a massive protest and rally at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on October 17. The protest aims to bring attention to the long-standing demands and worsening working conditions of the running staff across Mumbai and other key locations.

A union leader from the Central Railways Mazdoor Sangh stated that the agitation is being driven by increasing operational pressure, long working hours, chronic staff shortages, safety concerns, and continued administrative indifference.

"The administration is exploiting the running staff, and they are being subjected to injustice. In protest, the Central Railway Mazdur Sangh is organizing a dharna at the Central Railway level without disrupting train operations" said Pravin Vajpayee, President of Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh.

Among the primary demands is the need to modify the positioning of caution and speed restriction boards to reflect the increased train speeds of up to 130 kmph, taking into account the required braking distances and train tonnage.

Another key demand is the removal of dog boxes from the SLR coaches of Mail and Express trains. Staffing shortages remain a pressing issue, with over 25% vacancies in the running cadre, forcing many to work beyond prescribed hours without adequate rest, which has led to a rise in instances of headquarter bypass and duty durations exceeding nine hours.

Motormen are also calling for a review and rationalization of penalties related to SPAD (Signal Passed at Danger) incidents, urging authorities to consider contributory factors and introduce clearer guidelines. They are further demanding an end to punitive actions against Chief Loco Inspectors (CLIs) under the pretext of ineffective counseling in SPAD cases.

In addition, the union is pushing for the provision of a second chance in Breath Analyzer (BA) tests if a staff member tests positive for the first time. Immediate upgrades of run-down running rooms and improvements in the quality of food provided to staff during rest periods are also among the urgent demands.

The running staff are also seeking a hike in income tax exemption on mileage allowance from the current Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. Proper placement and timely transfers of female ALPs and train managers, along with the expedited processing of voluntary retirement cases, are key concerns. The union is also calling for higher grade pay for loco and traffic running staff in recognition of their responsibilities.

Other demands include the granting of Accident-Free Service Awards to all running staff, provision of trip allowances to ALPs working on high-speed trains, an increase in Dress Allowance, and implementation of the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACP) for all eligible staff. They also highlighted the issue of noise disturbances inside locomotives caused by the signal calling systems, demanding urgent technical fixes.

The protestors are calling for immediate improvements in food and rest facilities at running rooms in locations like Igatpuri, Lonavala, Pune, Roha, Manmad, Shirdi, Jalgaon, and Vasai Road. Regular inspections of running rooms in the Mumbai division, to be conducted in the presence of nominated officers, have also been demanded.

Read Also Mumbai Guide: Beat The October Heat At THESE Tourist Places Within 2 Hours From City

The staff is also asking for sitting arrangements to be provided for suburban train managers at key stations such as Parel, Dombivli, Titwala, Asangaon, Ambernath, and Badlapur. Completion of the cadre review, filling of goods train manager vacancies, and adherence to Railway Board guidelines for the welfare of female train managers are other crucial issues raised by the union.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/