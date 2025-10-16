Mumbai Guide: Beat The October Heat At THESE Tourist Places Within 2 Hours From City

By: Manasi Kamble | October 16, 2025
Kamshet: Often called the 'Paraglider's Paradise.' Its proximity to the hills provides good wind and elevation, and the surrounding fields and Pawna Lake make for a scenic and breezy getaway.
Lonavala & Khandala: These twin hill stations are the most popular and easily accessible, offering viewpoints, dams , and a generally cooler, misty climate due to their altitude in the Sahyadri range.
Matheran: Asia's only automobile-free hill station offers a completely peaceful and pollution-free environment. You take a cab or train to the base and then trek or ride a pony up, ensuring a cool, refreshing escape.
Durshet: Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges near the Amba River, Durshet is known for adventure activities and nature retreats, offering a quiet, green environment that feels far from the city.
Mulshi Dam: Situated 35 km from Pune, Maharashtra, is a gravity dam on the Mula River. It attracts tourists with its scenic beauty, lush hills, and tranquil lake, while serving irrigation and powering the Bhira hydroelectric plant. Activities include boating, trekking, and bird watching.
Malshej Ghat: A stunning mountain pass known for its misty hills and waterfalls, especially pleasant just after the monsoon. It offers beautiful views and a chance for birdwatching near the Pimpalgaon Joga Dam.
Karjat: Located in the scenic river valley of the Ulhas River, Karjat offers riverside resorts, farm stays, and opportunities for trekking and adventure sports in a green, less-developed setting.
Sheelu Choudhary
Alibaug: A famous coastal town with multiple serene beaches (Alibaug Beach, Kihim Beach, Nagaon Beach) and historical forts (Kolaba Fort). The sea breeze and beach atmosphere provide a good respite from the city heat.
Karnala: Known primarily for the Karnala Bird Sanctuary and the historic Karnala Fort. It's a quick escape for nature lovers and birdwatching enthusiasts, offering a cool, forested environment.
Tamhini Ghat: A mountain passage located between Mulshi and Tamhini. Situated on the crest of the Western Ghat mountain ranges, Tamhini Ghat is noted for its surroundings comprising scenic waterfalls, lakes and dense woods. The best time to visit is October through December.