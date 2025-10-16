Mumbai Metro 2 & 7 Sees Highest Single-Day Ridership Ever: Over 3.44 Lakh Commuters Travelled On October 15

FPJ

Mumbai’s ever-expanding metro network achieved another major milestone this week. On 15 October 2025, a record-breaking 3,44,311 passengers travelled on Metro Routes 2 and 7, marking the highest single-day ridership in the history of Mumbai Metro.

✨ दिवाळी धमाका!



मुंबईकरांनी पुन्हा एकदा इतिहास रचला! 💥



१५ ऑक्टोबर २०२५ रोजी, तब्बल ३,४४,३११ मुंबईकरांनी मेट्रो मार्गिका २अ आणि ७ वर प्रवास करून नवा विक्रम रचला.. हा महा मुंबई मेट्रोचा आजवरचा सर्वात मोठा एकदिवसीय प्रवासी आकडा आहे.



ही यशोगाथा आहे तुमच्या प्रेमाची, विश्वासाची… pic.twitter.com/UEIaAaecRZ — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) October 16, 2025

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) shared the news on social media, calling it a “success story of your love, faith and blessings.” The tweet celebrated Mumbaikars’ growing reliance on the metro as a faster, cleaner, and more efficient mode of travel across the city.

Record Numbers Reflect Mumbai’s Changing Commute

The sharp rise in metro ridership underlines how significantly Mumbai’s public transport scene has evolved. With multiple new corridors opening up, especially the Aqua Line (Metro 3) and Yellow Line (Metro 2A), more commuters are shifting from road to rail.

The convenience of air-conditioned coaches, punctual service, and reduced travel time has made the metro the preferred choice for daily commuters. The numbers also highlight how infrastructural upgrades are easing the city’s infamous traffic congestion.

MMRDA Expresses Gratitude to Citizens

In its post, the MMRDA thanked Mumbaikars for their continued trust and enthusiasm. “Due to your strong support, Maha Mumbai Metro is reaching new heights every day,” the tweet read.

The agency credited the success to citizens who have embraced the metro system wholeheartedly, making it an essential part of Mumbai’s daily life.

Mumbai Metro’s Growing Network

With newer routes opening and interconnections expanding, the Mumbai Metro is on track to transform urban mobility in the city. The record ridership on October 15 serves as a strong sign that Mumbai is steadily moving towards a more sustainable and efficient public transport future.