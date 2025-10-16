 First Randomisation Of EVM-VVPATs For Bye-Elections In 8 Assembly Constituencies Completed
The randomisation was carried out using the EVM Management System (EMS) by the DEOs in the presence of representatives from recognised national and state political parties. Constituency-wise lists of the randomised EVMs and VVPATs were shared with these representatives at the respective district headquarters.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Electronic Voting Machine | File Photo

Mumbai: As per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the District Election Officers (DEOs) of all eight Assembly Constituencies going to bye-elections in the States of Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, Odisha, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have completed the first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) between October 9 and October 16, 2025.

Following the completion of the process, the EVMs and VVPATs have been stored in the designated Assembly Strong Rooms under the supervision of representatives from recognised political parties.

