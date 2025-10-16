Navi Mumbai Crime: 2 Women Booked For Abetment To Suicide Of 15-Year-Old Ghansoli Student

Rabale Police investigate the suicide of 15-year-old Shamika Nagesh Gawde in Ghansoli | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Two women have been booked for abetment to suicide after a 15-year-old Class 10 student from Ghansoli allegedly died by suicide following humiliation and assault at the hands of her friend’s mother and neighbour.

The deceased, Shamika Nagesh Gawde, lived with her parents in Talavali, Ghansoli, and was preparing for her Class 10 board exams at a private tuition class.

Details of the Incident

Police said Shamika had a minor quarrel with a classmate during her tuition on Wednesday evening. Though the matter was settled, the classmate told her mother about it, after which Reshma Santosh Gavande (42) allegedly called Shamika to her home.

Alleged Humiliation and Assault

At her residence, Gavande, along with her neighbour Mayuri Somanath Naikwadi (40), allegedly humiliated the girl, used insulting remarks about her parents, and Gavande reportedly slapped her.

Deeply hurt and distressed, Shamika returned home and later hanged herself. Her mother found her unresponsive around 7:45 p.m. and rushed her to Airoli municipal hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Suicide Note and Police Action

A two-page suicide note recovered from the house detailed the incident and contained an apology to her parents. Based on the note and initial inquiry, Rabale Police registered a case under Sections 107 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the two accused for abetment to suicide.

Investigation Underway

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused women’s actions caused emotional distress to the minor, leading to her suicide. A detailed probe is underway,” said Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant of Rabale Police Station.

Both accused, who are neighbours residing in Radha Apartment, Ghansoli, are being investigated further.

Recent Pattern of Student Suicides

The incident comes close on the heels of another Class 10 student’s suicide in Airoli last week, wherein the girl died by suicide after the principal allegedly insulted her in the class.

