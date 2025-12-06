IndiGo Turmoil Sparks Legal Storm: Citizens Move SC, Launch Petition And Plan PIL | X

Frustrated citizens and activist groups are launching a multi-pronged legal offensive against IndiGo in the wake of widespread and sustained flight cancellations and delays. The actions signal a determined push to enforce accountability for the recent aviation chaos. The efforts range from an urgent plea to the Supreme Court for judicial oversight to a nationwide online petition and plans for a public interest litigation (PIL).

Advocate Appeals to Supreme Court for Suo Motu Intervention

In a direct appeal to the highest court, Delhi-based Adv. Aman Banka has submitted a letter of representation to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), urging the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance. He described the situation as a “nationwide aviation collapse” resulting in a “humanitarian crisis.” The advocate termed the cancellations a systemic failure and a violation of citizens’ fundamental rights, including the Right to Life and Dignity.

Plea Cites Impact on Patients, Students and Professionals

The plea highlighted the severe hardships faced by patients travelling for medical emergencies, students missing exams, and professionals suffering financial losses due to the airline’s operational breakdown. It sought the apex court’s intervention for a comprehensive status report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). It also urged the implementation of an emergency Passenger Protection Framework to ensure mandatory compensation, clear communication and alternative travel arrangements for stranded flyers.

Yaatri Sarathi Petition Seeks ₹500 Crore Relief Fund

Parallel to the legal plea, non-profit organisation Safety Matters Foundation has launched an online petition titled the Yaatri Sarathi Campaign, seeking a ₹500 crore passenger relief and compensation fund. The petition urged MoCA and DGCA to mandate ₹75,000 compensation per passenger, and ₹2 lakh for senior citizens, specially abled travellers, medical passengers, children, and those stranded overnight. It also demanded a ₹200 crore penalty on IndiGo for negligence and nationwide service disruption.

Petitioners Demand Dignity and Global-Standard Protections

“Refund is not justice. Indian passengers deserve justice, not charity. India is the third-largest aviation market in the world. Indian flyers deserve global-standard protection and dignity,” the petition stated.

Group Mobilising Data for Planned PIL

Adding further legal pressure, a formal PIL is being planned by a group calling on stranded passengers to share details of the inconvenience and losses they suffered. The group aims to collect around 250 verifiable submissions to demonstrate the scale of public misery. The proposed PIL seeks to challenge operational negligence in planning for the new FDTL rules, DGCA’s dilution of safety norms to accommodate commercial mismanagement, and the violation of fundamental rights.

PIL Seeks Systemic Reform, Not Individual Refunds

“The PIL is not for individual refunds — it is for fixing broken systems. We aim to force the DGCA and MoCA to enforce stricter penalties on airlines, rather than issuing show-cause notices that lead to nowhere. We are challenging the practice of overworking pilots as well as ending the airline’s monopoly,” the group stated.

Public Anger Translates into Legal Action

The flurry of legal activity underscores the unprecedented level of public discontent, shifting the focus from mere consumer grievances to demands for systemic accountability in India’s civil aviation sector.