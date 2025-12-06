Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Kishtwar

Four family members died after car plunged into gorge on Drabshalla link road near Kishtwar | Representational Image

Jammu, Dec 6: Four members of a family were killed after their car toppled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.

Accident Occurred on Drabshalla Link Road

The accident took place on the Drabshalla link road, about 25 km from Kishtwar town, when the family was returning to their residence in Dessa village in Doda after paying obeisance at Sarthal Mata temple, they added.

Driver Lost Control on Blind Curve

Prima facie, the driver of the car lost control while negotiating a blind curve, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and fall into the gorge, police said.

Three Dead on Spot, Fourth Succumbed in Hospital

Local volunteers rushed to rescue the victims and found three persons, including a girl, dead on-the-spot.

A woman was pulled from the wreckage and shifted to the district hospital but was declared dead on arrival, police said.

