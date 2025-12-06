 Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Kishtwar
Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Kishtwar

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Four family members died after car plunged into gorge on Drabshalla link road near Kishtwar | Representational Image

Jammu, Dec 6: Four members of a family were killed after their car toppled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.

Accident Occurred on Drabshalla Link Road

The accident took place on the Drabshalla link road, about 25 km from Kishtwar town, when the family was returning to their residence in Dessa village in Doda after paying obeisance at Sarthal Mata temple, they added.

Driver Lost Control on Blind Curve

Mumbai Tragedy: Major Fire Erupts At Lakdawala Bazaar Godown In Nagpada; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai Hospital Recruitment Scam Probe: BMC Sets Up Panel After Alleged Ghost Doctor Appointments & Salary Fraud At HBT Trauma Centre
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India Secure Commanding Chase Against South Africa To Clinch Series 2-1 In Visakhapatnam
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Malti Chahar Opens Up On Romance Rumour With Pranit More, 'Usne Meri Tareef Bhi Ki Thi'

Prima facie, the driver of the car lost control while negotiating a blind curve, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and fall into the gorge, police said.

Three Dead on Spot, Fourth Succumbed in Hospital

Local volunteers rushed to rescue the victims and found three persons, including a girl, dead on-the-spot.

Delhi Car Blast: Haryana Woman Doctor Linked To ‘White Collar’ Terror Module Detained In Jammu...
A woman was pulled from the wreckage and shifted to the district hospital but was declared dead on arrival, police said.

