UP News: Case Registered Over False SIR Forms Submitted In Rampur For Residents Abroad | Representative Image

Authorities in Rampur have registered a case after Special Summary Revision (SIR) officials discovered that voter information forms were falsely submitted in the names of two individuals currently living abroad.

Family Member Allegedly Filed False Forms

District election officials said the sister of the two individuals concealed facts and filed the forms, posing them as residents of Rampur — a major violation of election rules.

Deputy District Election Officer Sandeep Kumar Verma said the irregularity came to light during verification, revealing that one applicant resides in Dubai and another in Kuwait. “Both individuals are currently living abroad. Their forms were filled by a family member while hiding this fact. Such actions violate election norms,” Verma stated. A formal complaint has now been lodged at the local police station by the Assistant Registration Officer.

Voters Urged to Provide Accurate Information

Officials have appealed to voters to fill voter information forms only for their actual place of residence. Submitting forms for multiple locations or giving false details can invite legal action under Election Commission guidelines. “Strict action will be taken against those responsible for such violations to ensure transparency and fairness in the election process,” Verma added.

Digitisation of SIR Forms on Track

District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi reviewed the progress of the SIR work during a training session for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) held at Bharat Garden on Bareilly Road. He praised the dedication of BLOs in maintaining the time-bound process.

Dwivedi informed that nearly 96.5% of voter information forms in the district have already been digitised and directed officials to complete the remaining work by December 11. After the draft voter list is published on December 16, notices will be issued to individuals under the C category whose entries need further verification.

BLOs Trained for Accuracy

During the session, BLOs were briefed on accurate form filling, voter detail verification, and data matching. The District Magistrate emphasized that every detail entered in the voter forms must be error-free. Deputy District Election Officer Sandeep Kumar Verma and other officials were present during the training.