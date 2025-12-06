'Ticking Time Bomb': Kerala Congress Slams Nitin Gadkari After Road Collapses On National Highway 66 In Kollam - VIDEO

Kerala Congress Slams Nitin Gadkari After Road Collapses On National Highway 66 In Kollam - VIDEO | X

Kollam, December 06: The Kerala Congress has strongly criticised the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari after a section of National Highway 66 collapsed once again, this time near Kottiyam in Kollam district.

According to the party, the embankment gave way despite the area experiencing no rain and remaining mostly dry. Four vehicles were trapped in the damaged stretch, but no casualties were reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a post on social media, the Kerala Congress recalled a similar incident that took place a few months ago near Kottakkal, where an entire section of the highway reportedly sank into a paddy field during heavy rains. The party said repeated collapses raise serious concerns about the quality of construction on the major highway project.

The party questioned the transparency of the project's cost and alleged that the contracts for NH-66 were inflated. It also described the highway as a "ticking time bomb" that could fail at any point, posing risks to travellers.

The Congress party's social media post on X targeted Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, accusing him of remaining silent on the issue. The Kerala Congress claimed that the public is now left to deal with the consequences of poor construction quality.

The reason behind the sudden collapse is not known yet and there are no reports of any investigation into the matter. There is no official statement issued from the ministry at the time of publishing the article.