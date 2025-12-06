Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Over 6,000 Citizens Visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Knowledge Memorial In Airoli; Events, Stalls And Gallery Draw Crowds

Massive turnout at Airoli Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Knowledge Memorial on Mahaparinirvan Diwas | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Dec 06: On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, citizens began visiting the memorial from early morning. Over 6,000 people paid their respects to Dr Ambedkar’s inspiring legacy.

NMMC Sets Up Information Stall at Chaitya Bhoomi

To ensure that visitors receive information about the Airoli Knowledge Memorial and are encouraged to visit it, NMMC set up an information stall at Chaitya Bhoomi.

Since Friday, visitors have been flocking to the stall. After visiting the various galleries and sections, a large number of visitors expressed the view that the title “Knowledge Memorial” is truly fitting for this unique institution.

नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या ऐरोली येथील भारतरत्न डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर ज्ञानस्मारकाला भेट देत 6 हजारहून अधिक नागरिकांनी केले वैचारिक अभिवादन



चैत्यभूमी येथेही ज्ञानस्मारकाची माहिती देणारा स्टॉल



चैत्यभूमीवरील अभिवादन कार्यक्रमाची ज्ञानस्मारकात थेट प्रक्षेपण व्यवस्था



Airoli Memorial Continues to Draw Visitors Since 2021

The Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Knowledge Memorial in Airoli, built by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in honour of the architect of the Indian Constitution, continues to receive wide acclaim from dignitaries and visitors from across India and abroad.

Since its inauguration on December 5, 2021, on the eve of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, more than 4.5 lakh citizens have signed the visitor register, underlining the unique importance of this memorial. The footfall continues to rise steadily each year.

Refreshments and Live Telecast Arranged for Public

NMMC arranged refreshments for citizens visiting the memorial, and a large LED screen near the entrance streamed a live telecast of the homage ceremony from Chaitya Bhoomi.

Photo Gallery, E-Library and Constitution Section Draw Huge Response

Visitors were deeply moved by the special photo gallery that showcases rare photographs depicting Babasaheb’s life journey. The state-of-the-art e-library, equipped with audio-visual resources and a collection of over 5,000 books, received overwhelming appreciation.

Many young visitors were seen reading books, while children flocked to the section dedicated to children’s literature, accompanied by parents equally engrossed in the books.

Replica Constitution & Holographic Speeches a Major Attraction

In the Constitution Gallery, citizens eagerly viewed the replica of the original manuscript of the Constitution. Through the memorial’s holographic presentation system, visitors also experienced the rare opportunity of listening to Babasaheb’s speeches—an aspect that many described as priceless.

Meditation Centre and Anapan Sessions Witness Participation

The grand meditation centre located on the upper floor also witnessed high participation today, with many citizens benefiting from the Anapan meditation sessions.

PG Diploma Course on Ambedkar’s Thoughts Gains Interest

The memorial also hosts a Post-Graduate Diploma programme on “The Thoughts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar” in collaboration with the University of Mumbai. Many visitors showed keen interest in enrolling for the course.

Lecture Series ‘Vicharvedh’ Continues with Wide Engagement

NMMC continues to organise the innovative lecture series “Vicharvedh”, which has consistently seen enthusiastic public participation. On the eve of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, noted economist Dr Ajit Ranade delivered an insightful lecture on “Economic Democracy and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar”. The “Jagar” lecture series conducted annually on the occasion of Babasaheb’s birth anniversary also receives widespread public appreciation.

Iconic Dome Structure a Landmark Near Airoli-Mulund Bridge

The 50-metre-tall dome of the Knowledge Memorial, designed in the shape of a pen nib, stands prominently near the Airoli-Mulund Bridge and instantly draws attention. Visitors often share that a visit to this memorial feels like an encounter with the enriching thoughts that shaped Babasaheb’s extraordinary life.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik Visits, Pays Tribute

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik also visited the memorial and offered his tribute.

