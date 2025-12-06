Thane News: Major Water Pipeline Damaged During Gas Work; City Faces Disruptions

Major Water Pipeline Damaged During Gas Work |

Bhiwandi: A major underground water pipeline of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) supplying drinking water from the Pise Dam to Thane city was damaged during gas pipeline excavation work on the Bhiwandi bypass, resulting in the loss of millions of litres of water on Tuesday. The mishap occurred during drilling for a new Mahanagar Gas pipeline along the Mumbai–Nashik Highway.

Pipeline Ruptured During Excavation

Civic officials confirmed that a heavy drilling machine punctured the water main during excavation. Following the rupture, water gushed out under high pressure, spreading rapidly across the roadway and surrounding areas.

The situation was particularly severe near Rajnoli Naka, where water flooded the roads, making the surface slippery and causing vehicles to skid posing serious risks to motorists.

Crucial Water Line for Thane Impacted

The damaged pipeline is a key supply line from the Pise water treatment project and serves as one of Thane city's main drinking water sources. Since the rupture occurred underground, identifying the exact point of damage and repairing it has become technically challenging.

TMC Begins Emergency Response

Soon after the incident was reported, senior TMC officials and water supply department engineers reached the spot to assess the situation.

Officials said the pipeline must be completely shut down for at least one day to stop the leakage and undertake emergency repairs.

Possible Water Disruptions in Thane

Due to the shutdown, several parts of Thane city may face low water pressure or temporary disruption in supply. The impact could continue for one to two days, depending on repair progress.

Inquiry Expected Into Excavation Safety

The TMC has urged citizens to use water sparingly during this period. Meanwhile, questions are being raised about the coordination and safety measures followed during utility excavation works, and an official inquiry into the incident is likely.

