Mumbai News: Cama Hospital Study Finds Combined HPV-STI Testing Helps Detect Cervical Cancer Risk Early

Cama Hospital |

Mumbai: A new study by three senior gynecologists from Mumbai’s state-run Cama Hospital has found that combined testing for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) can help identify the risk of cervical cancer at an early stage. Cervical cancer remains a serious health concern for women in India — ranking as the second most common cancer among Indian women and the fourth globally.

According to the researchers, women from high-risk groups — particularly those with a history of unprotected sexual activity — should undergo both tests together, as this approach can identify early signs of infection and potential cancer risk.

The study, conducted by Dr. Tushar Palve, Dean, Cama Hospital, alongwith Dr. Bhavana Kalwar, and Dr. Rajashree Thatikonde, involved 40 women aged between 20 and 67 years who showed symptoms like vaginal discharge, itching, bleeding, or general discomfort. All underwent HPV testing, while 26 were also screened for STIs. The findings have been published in the International Journal of Science and Research.

The study revealed that some women were infected with both HPV and STIs simultaneously, and that the combined presence of these infections can significantly increase the risk of cervical cancer.

Read Also Can AI And Genomics Make Cancer Care Affordable In India?

“If HPV and STI tests are made affordable and available at government hospitals, thousands of women’s lives could be saved,” said Dr. Palve, adding that this would also strengthen India’s ongoing HPV vaccination campaign.

HPV is a common virus spread mainly through sexual contact. Of its more than 226 known strains, HPV-16 and HPV-18 are considered high-risk, being the primary causes of cervical cancer. Other infections such as Ureaplasma and Gardnerella, when present with HPV, can further aggravate the risk.

Out of the 40 women tested, one tested positive for HPV-18 and two for other high-risk HPV types, bringing the overall positivity rate to 7.5%. Among the 26 women screened for STIs, 13 (50%) had at least one infection — with 8 showing both Ureaplasma and Gardnerella, 4 with Ureaplasma alone, and 1 with Trichomonas.

Read Also Maharashtra Medical Council Seeks Explanation Over Alleged Irregularities In HIV Testing At VN Desai...

Two women were found to have both HPV and STI infections — one with HPV-18 and another with a different high-risk HPV strain.

The researchers concluded that routine combined HPV-STI testing could play a crucial role in the early detection and prevention of cervical cancer among Indian women.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/