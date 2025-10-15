Maharashtra Medical Council Seeks Explanation Over Alleged Irregularities In HIV Testing At VN Desai Hospital In Mumbai

Maharashtra Medical Council | File Photo

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has sought explanations from the medical superintendent and head of pathology at VN Desai Hospital in Mumbai following allegations of irregularities in HIV testing procedures. Reports indicate that due to a shortage of HIV test kits, the hospital sent patient samples to a private laboratory, where patients were allegedly charged for tests that are otherwise free at civic hospitals.

The complaint was filed by health activist Tushar Bhosale, who claimed that the hospital failed to follow mandatory pre- and post-test counselling and consent protocols, raising concerns about patient privacy.

“Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) in Maharashtra are issued an explanation notice by the MMC if a complaint of professional misconduct is filed. The Council, as the regulatory authority for doctors in the state, has the power to investigate and take disciplinary action if misconduct is proven,” said Bhosale, adding that the notice was issued on October 7, 2025.

Shortage of Kits Led to Private Lab Involvement

According to the complaint, HIV test kits are supplied by the Mumbai District AIDS Control Society (MDACS). During July and August 2025, a shortage occurred; however, instead of arranging kits through scheduled supply or local procurement as advised by the Additional Municipal Commissioner the hospital allegedly sent samples to a single private lab located opposite the hospital.

During this period, patients were reportedly charged ₹450 per test, raising suspicions of vested interests influencing the decision.

At the time, Dr. Jairaj Acharya served as the medical superintendent, and Dr. Abhijit Bhanji headed the pathology department.

Counselling, Consent, and Reporting Lapses Alleged

The complaint also alleges that patients were neither counselled before nor after testing, and informed consent was not obtained. Doctors from the gynecology department reported delays in receiving test reports, and in some cases, reports lacked signatures from senior hospital authorities raising concerns about authenticity and patient safety.

Furthermore, in the absence of the Integrated Counseling and Testing Center (ICTC) technician after 4 p.m., on Sundays, holidays, or during leave ward doctors were reportedly instructed to conduct HIV tests themselves, a task meant exclusively for trained laboratory technicians.

As a result, no official records were maintained for the number of tests conducted or the positive results obtained on such days.

Hospital Denies Allegations

When contacted, Dr. Jairaj Acharya stated, “I have already submitted my explanation to the Maharashtra Medical Council. There was no lapse from the hospital’s side.”

The MMC’s inquiry is expected to determine whether professional misconduct occurred and whether disciplinary action is warranted.