Japanese Expat Takes 1st Ride On City’s Newly Inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 3: 'Felt Like I Was Back In Japan'

Mumbai: A Japanese expat living in Mumbai has gone viral after sharing her first-hand experience of travelling on the city’s newly launched full stretch of Aqua Line of the Mumbai Metro, calling it the most reliable, clean and efficient way to commute. Her video, which captures her journey through the country’s first fully underground metro corridor, has struck a chord with viewers across social media.

A Japanese expat living in Mumbai tries the newly built aqua line of Mumbai Metro, and she finds it the most reliable mode of transportation pic.twitter.com/Sa6SBmZHNa — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) October 15, 2025

Video Shows Japanese Expat's Experience Of 1st Metro Ride

In the video, she begins enthusiastically, “Ride the new Mumbai Metro Line with me for the first time! The Aqua Line just fully opened last week — and it’s Mumbai’s first underground metro line.” Explaining her reason for choosing the metro, she says, “I wanted to go home, but Google Maps showed one and a half hours by car. So I thought, why not try the new metro instead?”

During the ride, she is seen praising the route’s convenience, modern design and cleanliness. “I realised that it passes through all the key spots — Bandra, BKC, even the airport. And honestly, I kid you not, I felt like I was back in Japan — clean, safe, and perfectly on time,” she says, highlighting the smooth experience.

Foreign National Hails Cleanliness & Interiors Of Mumbai Metro 3 Stations

She also commends the spacious stations, their spotless interiors and the inclusion of a women-only compartment, which she describes as a thoughtful step toward making commuting safer and more comfortable.

The video later shows her getting off at Marol station, which acts as an interchange and connects to Metro Line 1 linking Ghatkopar to Versova. Accompanied by a fellow passenger named Vijay, she navigates the busy Mumbai streets toward Marol station of Metro Line 1. “I always say, a city with good public transport and walkable streets is doing something right,” she concludes, praising Mumbai’s growing metro network.

Metro 3 Final Phase Inaugurated Recently

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 2B of Metro Line 3, connecting Worli to Cuffe Parade, on October 8. This marked the completion of Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor, spanning 33.5 kilometres with 27 stations, including 26 underground.

Operating daily from 5:55 am to 10:30 pm, the Aqua Line offers a seamless, end-to-end journey in under an hour. With features like digital ticketing, free Wi-Fi and real-time updates via the MetroConnect3 app, the new corridor represents a transformative step in Mumbai’s transport system.

