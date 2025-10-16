 Mumbai: 'Sai – The Musical' Commemorates 107th Anniversary Of Shirdi Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 'Sai – The Musical' Commemorates 107th Anniversary Of Shirdi Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi

Mumbai: 'Sai – The Musical' Commemorates 107th Anniversary Of Shirdi Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi

The Hindi musical 'Sai – The Musical' premiered at Mumbai’s NCPA on Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi anniversary, blending music, theatre, and storytelling with 15 original tracks and over 30 performers. Featuring Pankaj Berry as Sai Baba, the show drew celebrities like Helen and Salma Khan, celebrating faith, devotion, and Sai Baba’s teachings.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 'Sai – The Musical' Commemorates 107th Anniversary Of Shirdi Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi |

Mumbai: As a tribute to Shirdi Sai Baba on his Maha Samadhi anniversary, the premiere of Sai - The Musical, was held at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, on Wednesday evening.

About The 2-Hour Hindi Musical

The two-hour Hindi musical with English subtitles blended music, theatre, and storytelling into a journey into the mystic's life. The production features 15 original tracks, including one recorded by Kailash Kher, an ensemble of over 30 performers, and remarkable stagecraft.

Read Also
Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Enters 5th Day; School Buses, Ambulances Stranded Amid Chaos
article-image

The musical is inspired by Sai Satcharitra and features veteran actor Pankaj Berry as Sai Baba. Directed by Atul Satya Koushik, the cast includes Akshay Datta, Bhumika Mane, Puneet Mishra and Saberi Bhattacharya, with choreography by Devendra Singh, movement direction by Bhavna Pani, music by Anik Sharma and an international technical team led by Michael Inglis. 

FPJ Shorts
Gold Prices Surge ₹1,185 To Scale All-Time High Of ₹1,28,395 Per 10 Grams, Cross $4,250 Per Ounce Globally
Gold Prices Surge ₹1,185 To Scale All-Time High Of ₹1,28,395 Per 10 Grams, Cross $4,250 Per Ounce Globally
Kerala: Students Protest Over Class 9 Boy's Suicide In Palakkad, Demand Action Against Teacher
Kerala: Students Protest Over Class 9 Boy's Suicide In Palakkad, Demand Action Against Teacher
UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 182 Positions Ends Today; Check Application Fees And Other Details Here
UPPSC APO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 182 Positions Ends Today; Check Application Fees And Other Details Here
This October Visit Kuno National Park For India’s First-Ever Cheetah Safari; Here's How To Book Your Trip
This October Visit Kuno National Park For India’s First-Ever Cheetah Safari; Here's How To Book Your Trip
Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Seeks List Of Vacant Land To Build Sports Facilities For Children & Youth
article-image

Sai Baba took Mahasamadhi on Tuesday 15 October, 1918. Wednesday evening saw the presence of Helen, actor and a Sai Baba believer, and the rest of her family - Salma Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri.

Read Also
Real Life Rancho!: Mumbai Man Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Ram Mandir Railway Station Platform, Wins...
article-image

Helen said, “I used to visit Sai Baba’s temple in Nashik years ago, and this show brings back those memories for me. It's a pleasure and an honour to be here, and with humility I thank the organisers for inviting me. I did not anticipate something so spectacular, so warm, and so heart-touching. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Read Also
Mumbai News: 'Save SGNP' Movement Gains Momentum Online As Citizens, Activists And Adivasis Unite...
article-image

Agnihotri, a film producer, added, “I think the show is brilliant and the dedication and the belief in every performer is so lovely and mesmerising to watch. I’m really looking forward to the second half and it is lovely how they’ve put the narrative into the storytelling. Sai Baba’s lessons have been illustrated so beautifully. We are fifteen of us here today and we are all worshippers. I've visited Shirdi Sai many, many times. We have all been touched by his teachings and his miracles.”

Following its Mumbai premiere, the production will travel to Delhi later this year, continuing its journey of faith and devotion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Police Seize Mephedrone Worth ₹5.82 Lakh, Arrest Three Accused In Malegaon Town

Nashik Police Seize Mephedrone Worth ₹5.82 Lakh, Arrest Three Accused In Malegaon Town

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Gridlock: Traffic Jam Halts Picnic Plans Of Over 20 Schools, Rescheduled...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Gridlock: Traffic Jam Halts Picnic Plans Of Over 20 Schools, Rescheduled...

Japanese Expat Takes 1st Ride On City’s Newly Inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 3: 'Felt Like I Was...

Japanese Expat Takes 1st Ride On City’s Newly Inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 3: 'Felt Like I Was...

Mumbai Guide: Beat The October Heat At THESE Tourist Places Within 2 Hours From City

Mumbai Guide: Beat The October Heat At THESE Tourist Places Within 2 Hours From City

Mumbai: 'Sai – The Musical' Commemorates 107th Anniversary Of Shirdi Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi

Mumbai: 'Sai – The Musical' Commemorates 107th Anniversary Of Shirdi Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi