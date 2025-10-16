Mumbai: 'Sai – The Musical' Commemorates 107th Anniversary Of Shirdi Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi |

Mumbai: As a tribute to Shirdi Sai Baba on his Maha Samadhi anniversary, the premiere of Sai - The Musical, was held at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, on Wednesday evening.

About The 2-Hour Hindi Musical

The two-hour Hindi musical with English subtitles blended music, theatre, and storytelling into a journey into the mystic's life. The production features 15 original tracks, including one recorded by Kailash Kher, an ensemble of over 30 performers, and remarkable stagecraft.

The musical is inspired by Sai Satcharitra and features veteran actor Pankaj Berry as Sai Baba. Directed by Atul Satya Koushik, the cast includes Akshay Datta, Bhumika Mane, Puneet Mishra and Saberi Bhattacharya, with choreography by Devendra Singh, movement direction by Bhavna Pani, music by Anik Sharma and an international technical team led by Michael Inglis.

Sai Baba took Mahasamadhi on Tuesday 15 October, 1918. Wednesday evening saw the presence of Helen, actor and a Sai Baba believer, and the rest of her family - Salma Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri.

Helen said, “I used to visit Sai Baba’s temple in Nashik years ago, and this show brings back those memories for me. It's a pleasure and an honour to be here, and with humility I thank the organisers for inviting me. I did not anticipate something so spectacular, so warm, and so heart-touching. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Agnihotri, a film producer, added, “I think the show is brilliant and the dedication and the belief in every performer is so lovely and mesmerising to watch. I’m really looking forward to the second half and it is lovely how they’ve put the narrative into the storytelling. Sai Baba’s lessons have been illustrated so beautifully. We are fifteen of us here today and we are all worshippers. I've visited Shirdi Sai many, many times. We have all been touched by his teachings and his miracles.”

Following its Mumbai premiere, the production will travel to Delhi later this year, continuing its journey of faith and devotion.

