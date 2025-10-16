Maharashtra Govt Seeks List Of Vacant Land To Build Sports Facilities For Children & Youth

Maharashtra Sports, Youth & Minority Development Minister Manikrao Kokate | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra sports department has sought a list of vacant land from the Waqf Board and its own department to develop sports facilities for children and youth across Mumbai.

Aim Of The Initiative

The initiative aims to ensure better access to sports infrastructure, training opportunities, and to promote greater participation in sports at the community level. Speaking to the FPJ, sports, youth and minority development minister Manikrao Kokate said he has already directed officials to identify all vacant plots under their jurisdiction where such facilities can be established.

“I will receive the complete list within a month, and work will begin immediately,” Kokate said. The minister made the statement after being asked about the inaccessibility of several sports complexes and clubs in Mumbai, so that children not from affluent backgrounds are able to participate. Kokate also shared that to further boost sports activities among youth, his department recently held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

During the meeting, Pawar instructed officials to create modern and upgraded sports facilities across the state and to draft a new sports policy after a detailed study of various aspects of sports development. “The aim is to raise the standard of sports culture in Maharashtra and give a new direction to the sector,” Pawar said. Officials have also studied sports infrastructure models from other Indian states and countries, exploring options to utilise Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding for sports development.

The government recently announced plans to provide dedicated, safe, and fully equipped changing rooms for women players at all sports complexes, gymkhanas, stadiums, and local playgrounds across Maharashtra. The new facilities will include toilets, health amenities, CCTV surveillance, and female security staff to ensure safety, hygiene, and dignity for women athletes. The minister also revealed plans to introduce water sports activities at Powai Lake, modelled on facilities in Dubai. “Padel-based water karting will soon be available at Powai Lake,” he announced.

The government is also drafting a new state youth policy aimed at the welfare and empowerment of the state’s youth. “We are seeking ideas and recommendations from young people to ensure that the new policy truly reflects their needs, challenges, and aspirations,” he said. Meanwhile, under the Government of India’s initiative marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, the state has launched the ‘Sardar@150 Unity March’.

District administrations, along with the Sports Department, MY Bharat, NSS, and NCC, will organise district-level marches of 8-10km. The programme will also include essay and debate competitions, discussions on Sardar Patel’s life, street plays, antidrug pledges, yoga and health camps, cleanliness drives, and cultural performances across Maharashtra.

