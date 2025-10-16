'No Municipality Of Mumbai, Delhi Managed To Solve It': Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Calls 'Garbage A Serious Malaise Countrywide'

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Calls 'Garbage A Serious Malaise Countrywide' |

Mumbai: Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on October 16 called garbage management a serious problem, highlighting that no municipalities bodies of big cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru has managed to solve it.

Majumdar commented on Journalist Sucheta Dala's post on X who criticised BMC over Mumbai's rising garbage concern. The Biocon Chairperson added that though cities like Indore and Surat appear to have successfully tackled the garbage problem, metropolitan hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru still struggle with poor waste disposal systems. “Garbage is a serious malaise countrywide, and no municipality of big cities has managed to solve it. Indore and Surat seemed to have cracked it, but Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, etc., haven’t,” she wrote on her official social media handle.

Garbage is a serious malaise countrywide n no municipality of big cities has managed to solve it. Indore n Surat seemed to have cracked it but mumbai delhi Bengaluru etc haven’t. Very very pathetic which shows citizens lack of civic sense n huge apathy by both citizens n… https://t.co/rpBf0rZlaL — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 16, 2025

Calling the situation “very, very pathetic,” Majumdar-Shaw also attributed the problem to a lack of civic sense among citizens and negligence from local administrations. “It shows citizens’ lack of civic sense and huge apathy by both citizens and administration. We lack pride,” she added.

Beautiful Colourful River front in Bandra East, Mumbai by Triple Engine Sarkar



Tourism is expected to boost by 10 times. pic.twitter.com/ApXL9WlSZ4 — Manali Diaries (@LoveFromManali) October 15, 2025

Netizens React on Kiran Majumdar-Shaw's post

Reacting on her post, a user agreed and said, "Garbage, bad roads, mosquitos and general hygiene are terrible in Mumbai, and most other metros in India. But why would the politicians bother improving it."

Lauding her courage to highlight the problems faced in the metro cities, another user said, "You have shown great courage in speaking out against misgovernance. Road infrastructure, planned urban development, improved public transport, and zero tolerance for road encroachment are absolute necessities for any growing city."

The user also added that in order to decongest major cities, "governments must take bold steps — such as acquiring illegal or densely packed colonies, partnering with reputed builders to redevelop these areas into high-rise, well-planned societies, returning rightful portions to the original owners, and recovering costs by selling a share of the developed property"

On Majumdar's praising situations in Indore and Surat, some other said that these cities are cleaner because the citizens take up responsibility and the Municipality does their job, highlighting that, "in every other city it's a circular circus. Citizens use the city streets as a garbage bin and Municipalities use citizens as lab rats."

Mazumdar-Shaw on Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure

Earlier on Monday, Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday raised concerns on social media about Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure. Shaw posted, “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the government want to support investment? I have just come from China and can’t understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable.’”

