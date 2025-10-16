 Transgender ‘Guru Maa’ Jyoti Arrested In Mumbai For Illegally Living In India With Fake Identity For 30 Years
Transgender 'Guru Maa' Jyoti Arrested In Mumbai For Illegally Living In India With Fake Identity For 30 Years

Mumbai Police arrested “Guru Maa” Jyoti, a transgender spiritual leader, revealing she is actually Bangladeshi national Babu Ayan Khan, who unlawfully entered India and obtained forged documents. Authorities are now pursuing fraud and immigration-related charges against her.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Transgender ‘Guru Maa’ Jyoti Arrested In Mumbai For Illegally Living In India With Fake Identity For 30 Years | X (@AskAnshul)

Mumbai: In a major operation, Mumbai Police have arrested a transgender spiritual leader known as “Guru Maa” Jyoti, who had been living in India for nearly 30 years using a fake identity.

Investigations revealed that Jyoti is actually a Bangladeshi national named Babu Ayan Khan, who illegally entered India decades ago and obtained forged Indian documents, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and birth certificate. The truth came to light during a document verification process when officials noticed inconsistencies in her papers.

A deeper probe confirmed that Jyoti had fraudulently created an Indian identity and used it to gain official recognition and access to various services. Police have now registered cases against her under immigration and fraud-related laws and seized the forged documents, according to multiple reports.

According to investigators, Jyoti, originally from Bangladesh, had reinvented herself as a spiritual leader for the transgender community in Mumbai. She reportedly led over 300 followers and owned more than 20 properties in areas such as Rafiq Nagar and Govandi. Police sources said her influence in the community grew over time, earning her the title of “Guru Maa.”

Suspicion first arose earlier this year during a police raid on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Shivaji Nagar. Jyoti was detained but later released after producing valid-looking identity papers. However, police continued investigating and eventually discovered that all her documents were fake.

Officials are now probing how the documents were created and whether a larger network is involved. They suspect several other Bangladeshi nationals may be living in Mumbai under similar fake identities.

Police have described the arrest as a strong message against illegal immigration and document forgery. Jyoti, who once guided hundreds, is now facing serious charges and a detailed investigation into her decades-long deception.

