Mumbai Police To Question Raj Kundra's CA In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

Businessman Raj Kundra | PTI

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police is set to interrogate the Chartered Accountant of businessman Raj Kundra in connection with an ongoing financial investigation. The EOW is preparing to intensify its investigation against businessman Raj Kundra and actress Shilpa Shetty in the ₹60 crore fraud case filed by a city-based businessman.

According to sources, the EOW suspects that the CA may have handled or been aware of key financial transactions related to the case. Investigators aim to trace the money trail and verify the authenticity of certain documents submitted by Kundra’s firms.

Earlier, the EOW had recorded statements of 4 associates and employees linked to Kundra’s business ventures. Officials stated that the CA’s statement will be crucial in understanding the flow of funds and potential financial irregularities.

According to sources, the EOW will soon summon the chartered accountant (CA) of their company, Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd., for questioning next week. The CA will be asked to provide detailed financial information regarding the company’s setup, expenditure, and payments made to employees. Senior EOW officials said that the interrogation aims to trace the money trail and verify whether the funds collected from investors were genuinely used for business operations.

During two rounds of questioning, Raj Kundra reportedly claimed that the funds were spent on setting up the company, purchasing furniture, and developing a warehouse. However, EOW officials want to verify these claims through the company’s CA. Sources also indicated that Kundra may be called in again for further questioning after the CA’s statement is recorded.

Investigators have found that Kundra allegedly spent an unusually large amount of money on office furniture after collecting funds from investors. The EOW also plans to question the warehouse owner and landlord associated with the company.

Further, it has been revealed that payments made to several actresses who featured in advertisements for Best Deal TV were directly transferred to their bank accounts. However, officials said their statements will only be recorded if necessary.

A senior EOW officer stated that investigators are examining whether the number of orders received through the company’s platform matched the actual stock available with Kundra, as the business had promised customers high returns. So far, the EOW has recorded the statements of six individuals including Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty connected to the case. The investigation into the financial transactions and the alleged misappropriation of funds continues. Further investigation is underway.

