Mumbai Guide: Shopping For Diwali? Visit Mumbaikar's Favourite Farsan Galli This Dipavali

By: Manasi Kamble | October 17, 2025
Dadar Farsan Wholesale Market, Dadar West: Hub for bulk Diwali faral and chivda. Excellent quality and variety at wholesale prices.
Lalbaug Chivda Galli, Lalbaug: Famous lane specializing in chivda and crunchy snacks. Offers fresh, quality farsan perfect for gifting.
Crawford Market, Fort/Kalbadevi: Historic market with sections dedicated to sweets and dry fruits. Find packed farsan and traditional Diwali treats here.
Zaverchand Morarjee, Fort: Esteemed shop since 1937, known for its quality and taste. A reliable spot for premium, authentic Gujarati farsan items.
Saurashtra Farsan, Dadar: A legendary store since 1923, offering the authentic taste of Saurashtra's savory culture.
Ruchkar, Kandivali (West): Known for homemade, healthy Maharashtrian delicacies. Specializes in Diwali faral items like chakli and laddoos.
Annapurna Farsan Mart, Fort (Borabazar Precinct): Popular local choice for a variety of fresh farsan. Convenient location in the Ballard Estate area.
Thanks For Reading!