'Where Is Aman?': Salman Khan's Fans Express Disappointment As Karan Johar Leaves Him Out From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 27th Anniversary Post

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to celebrate the 27th anniversary of his iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The film also featured Salman Khan. Karan shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram to fans a nostalgic glimpse into the making of the 1998 romantic drama. However, fans of Salman were disappointed as he did not share any photo of the actor.

The photos feature the film's cast and their candid moments from the sets that fans rarely get to see. In one of the photos, Karan is seen explaining a scene to SRK and Rani. Another features Karan's late father, Yash Johar, with Kajol. The BTS images also features other actors like Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh and choreographer Farah Khan.

Soon after he shared the post, a fan commented, "And where is Salman Khan who helped you the most in making this film if I'm not wrong? Ungrateful."

Another commented, "But Salman Khan also part of this film and you still not post his picture."

Here's how others reacted:

Karan captioned the post, "27 years!!! Some beautiful and candid memories from our set of #KuchKuchHotaHai…a set filled with love, too much banter and happiness❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to everyone for the love you continue to give this film…it means everything to me."

Kajol commented, "Da bestest feelings ever." Other celebs like Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted to the post.

Salman had an extended cameo appearance in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as Kajol's fiance Aman. Though his screen time was short, his character played a pivotal role in the film's plot, especially the climax.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which marked a defining moment in late-1990s Bollywood, remains celebrated for its memorable music, iconic dialogues, and the chemistry between Shah Rukh and Kajol.

It also starred Sana Saeed, Parzaan Dastur, Johny Lever, Farida Jalal, Himani Shivpuri and others.