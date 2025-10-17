Thane Municipal Corporation To Spend ₹12 Crore On Over 50K Stray Animal Vaccination Over Five Years

Thane Municipal Corporation To Spend ₹12 Crore On Stray Animal Vaccination Over Five Years | FPJ

Thane: Amid rising complaints from residents about stray dogs and cats, it has come to light that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) does not have its own team to capture or vaccinate these animals. To address this issue, the civic body has decided to appoint the Animal Friends Organisation to carry out the work, with an estimated annual expenditure of ₹2.33 crore.

The Thane Municipal Corporation area, home to around 26.28 lakh residents, is estimated to have nearly 52,573 stray dogs and cats, as per World Health Organisation (WHO) standards that suggest about 2 per cent of the human population represents the stray animal population.

However, due to the lack of a dedicated team, TMC has been unable to respond effectively to citizens’ complaints about stray animal issues. To manage the growing population of strays, the civic administration had earlier sought expressions of interest for animal birth control, vaccination, and treatment through its veterinary department, according to report by Loksatta.

But with limited response, the Health Department decided to invite fresh tenders on a contractual basis. The Administrative Council has now approved an estimated cost of ₹12.16 crore for five years.

Under the new plan, 30 trained workers will operate in two shifts across three city zones, supervised by two animal supervisors and assisted by two veterinary doctors for neutering and treatment. M/s Urban Enviro Waste Management Limited quoted the lowest bid, leading to its selection for the project.

The organization will receive a 5 percent cost increase every two years. However, the continuation of the contract will depend on performance, if the company’s work is found satisfactory within the first year, the contract will be extended for the remaining period.