Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Campaigns For NDA In Begusarai, Claims Public Support Favors Coalition

Begusarai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday jumped into the Bihar Assembly election as he campaigned for the BJP candidate and incumbent Begusarai MLA Kundan Kumar.

Speaking with ANI, Devendra Fadnavis said that the wind is blowing in favour of the NDA.

"Be it Begusarai or the whole of Bihar, the wind is blowing in favour of the NDA here. People are with the NDA. There has always been immense affection for Prime Minister Modi in Bihar, and the state has consistently asserted its claim to him. I believe that under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, Bihar is once again with the NDA," Fadnavis said.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya affirmed that the NDA is moving towards a major victory in the upcoming Bihar Polls.

"In Bihar, the NDA is moving towards a very big victory. The mahagathbandhan has already crumbled even before the elections... All parties of the NDA coalition are contesting the elections together and receiving very good support from the public," Maurya told ANI.

Also, Janata Dal (United) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan Singh) emphasised his previous statement, calling Mahagathbandhan a "gang of cheats" or "Thugbandhan". He also asserted that the party is running for the Bihar Assembly Polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

"I have said it before and I am saying it again, there is no "Mahagathbandhan" but only "Thugbandhan" (gang of cheats) ...Amit Shah has repeatedly said that we are participating in Bihar elections under the supervision and leadership of Nitish Kumar...The opposition is only trying to portray our image negatively...they can do whatever they want, voters know everything," he stated to ANI.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14. The NDA has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with the BJP and Janata Dal (United) set to contest 101 constituencies each.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) have been allotted six seats each, while Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest on 29 seats.

