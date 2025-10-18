Navi Mumbai Launches Citywide Plastic And E-Waste Recyclothon To Boost Sustainability Efforts

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), in collaboration with Project Mumbai and Mindspace REIT, has launched a large-scale Plastic and E-Waste Recyclothon aimed at making the city cleaner and more sustainable. |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), in collaboration with Project Mumbai and Mindspace REIT, has launched a large-scale Plastic and E-Waste Recyclothon aimed at making the city cleaner and more sustainable.

The campaign will be conducted at over 200 locations across Navi Mumbai and will involve participation from more than two lakh citizens. Under this initiative, plastic and e-waste collected from housing societies, schools, corporate offices, and other institutions will be recycled into public utility materials such as benches, planters, walking tracks, and school supplies. Sculptures made from recycled materials will also be installed in public spaces.

The drive focuses on reducing waste generation, encouraging reuse and recycling, and ensuring that no plastic or e-waste reaches dumping grounds. Throughout the year, the civic body will organize awareness campaigns, coastal cleanups, and mangrove drives, with active participation from Mindspace Business Park employees, volunteers, and students.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said the initiative will significantly strengthen Navi Mumbai’s eco-friendly efforts. “The Recyclothon campaign, launched with Project Mumbai and Mindspace REIT, will give fresh momentum to Navi Mumbai’s cleanliness and plastic-free movement. With collective participation, our city will set a benchmark in sustainable urban development,” he said.

Navi Mumbai has already earned a place in the ‘Super Swachh League’ under Swachh Survekshan 2024, and officials believe this campaign will take the city further toward its goal of a plastic-free, sustainable future.

