MLA Harsh Sanghvi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Youngest Deputy Chief Minister, Marks Youth-Driven Leadership In BJP Cabinet

On Friday, Harsh Sanghvi took oath as the youngest Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, joining Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s new cabinet. |

Ahmedabad: Anticipation was soaring across Gujarat ahead of Friday’s much-awaited cabinet expansion, but nowhere was the excitement more palpable than in the diamond city of Surat. As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rolled out its ‘no-repeat’ formula, reminiscent of the 2021 cabinet reshuffle, one name captured statewide attention — Harsh Sanghvi, the young and energetic BJP MLA from Majura constituency.

On Friday, Harsh Sanghvi took oath as the youngest Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, joining Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s new cabinet. His elevation marks a new era of youth-driven leadership in the state’s politics.

A humble beginning in Surat

Born on January 8, 1985, in Surat, Harsh Rameshchandra Sanghvi comes from a modest family unconnected with politics. His father, Ramesh Kumar Sanghvi, and mother, Devendraben Sanghvi, raised him with a strong sense of service and integrity.

Sanghvi studied up to the 9th standard, and despite his limited formal education, he has achieved immense political success through dedication and discipline. He is married to Prachiben Sanghvi, a homemaker, and the couple have two children — son Aarush and daughter Nirva.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sanghvi became a familiar face in relief operations, personally ensuring that families across Surat received food and medical assistance. His humanitarian work during that period earned him the affection of thousands.

Started political career at 15

Harsh Sanghvi entered politics at the tender age of 15, joining the BJP Yuva Morcha, the party’s youth wing. He quickly gained attention for his leadership skills, enthusiasm, and commitment to the party’s ideology.

He worked alongside prominent leaders like Anurag Thakur and Pankaja Munde, learning the art of grassroots politics. His first major national-level exposure came during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, where he played an important role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign in Varanasi. Since then, he has become a trusted and visible face within the BJP.

Historic win in 2012 from Majura

In 2012, the BJP fielded Harsh Sanghvi from Majura constituency in Surat. At just 27 years old, he created history by winning with a record-breaking margin, becoming the youngest MLA in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

He retained his seat again in 2017 and 2022, strengthening his base and reputation as a people’s leader. His annual job fairs in Surat have provided employment to thousands of youth, establishing him as a youth icon and employment creator.

As Minister of State for Home Affairs, Sanghvi handled critical portfolios such as law and order, youth development, and sports, where his decisive approach and community connect earned him immense respect across the state.

Rise to Deputy Chief Minister

The buzz around Harsh Sanghvi Deputy Chief Minister Gujarat began days before the swearing-in ceremony, with political analysts predicting his elevation. Known for his accessibility, discipline, and result-oriented governance, Sanghvi’s inclusion in Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet as Deputy CM underscores the BJP’s strategy of empowering young leaders.

Despite not belonging to a political dynasty, Sanghvi’s rise is a testament to his merit-based growth, grassroots connection, and the BJP’s recognition of emerging leadership from urban centers like Surat.

A trusted face of BJP’s new generation

Close aides reveal that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have been impressed by Sanghvi’s political maturity and management skills. His appointment as Deputy Chief Minister signifies continuity in the BJP’s focus on disciplined, performance-driven governance.

With portfolios likely to include Home Affairs, Youth Development, and Sports, Sanghvi’s new role will test his administrative capability on a larger canvas.