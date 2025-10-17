Bihar Polls 2025: NDA Leaders Assert Unity, Call Opposition 'Gang Of Cheats', Highlight Strong Public Support

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya | X @ANI

Patna: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya affirmed that the NDA is moving towards a major victory in the upcoming Bihar Polls.

"In Bihar, the NDA is moving towards a very big victory. The mahagathbandhan has already crumbled even before the elections... All parties of the NDA coalition are contesting the elections together and receiving very good support from the public," Maurya told ANI.

Also, Janata Dal (United) leader and c (Lalan Singh) emphasised his previous statement, calling Mahagathbandhan a "gang of cheats" or "Thugbandhan". He also asserted that the party is running for the Bihar Assembly Polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

"I have said it before and I am saying it again, there is no "Mahagathbandhan" but only "Thugbandhan" (gang of cheats) ...Amit Shah has repeatedly said that we are participating in Bihar elections under the supervision and leadership of Nitish Kumar...The opposition is only trying to portray our image negatively...they can do whatever they want, voters know everything," he stated to ANI.

Lalan Singh, on Tuesday, highlighted the unity of the NDA alliance and said, "The list (of candidates) will be released on time, and everything will be done on time. Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the NDA is united, and we are contesting the elections with unity."

He called the Mahagathbandhan a "gang of cheats" and added, "They are creating jobs by registering land and dreaming of transforming Bihar. The people of Bihar understand everything. They are a gang of cheats, all engaged in cheating."

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14. The NDA has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with the BJP and Janata Dal (United) set to contest 101 constituencies each.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) have been allotted six seats each, while Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest on 29 seats.

