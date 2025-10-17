Attention Mumbaikars! AQI Likely To Rise After Diwali; Colaba, Sewri & Kandivali Were Among Worst Hit Areas Last Year

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s air quality is expected to deteriorate sharply after Diwali this year, with environmental experts warning of a major pollution spike caused by firecracker emissions, dust and stagnant weather conditions. The festival of lights, while synonymous with celebration, is likely to worsen the city’s already declining air quality.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 100 mark on October 10, moving from the ‘good’ to the ‘moderate’ category for the first time since the end of the monsoon. The drop in air quality has been attributed to a combination of disrupted wind patterns, ongoing infrastructure projects and increased vehicular and industrial emissions.

AQI Likely To Surpass 350 Mark: Expert

Experts warn that the situation may deteriorate further as Diwali approaches, when the bursting of firecrackers and slowing wind speeds typically trap pollutants closer to the ground. “This winter could be one of the city’s worst in recent years,” said Dr. Tuhin Banerji, scientist and member of the Bombay Environment Action Group (BEAG). “Due to weakened wind circulation and dry weather conditions, Mumbai’s AQI is expected to cross 350 on several days, reaching the ‘very poor’ category,” he added while speaking to the Indian Express.

Last year’s post-Diwali readings paint a grim picture. Out of 22 AQI monitoring stations in Mumbai, nine reported ‘poor’ levels. On October 31, 2024, Colaba’s Navy Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 305, followed by Sewri (284), Kandivali (252), Malad (232) and Bandra Kurla Complex (202). Experts caution that similar or worse conditions could return this year unless preventive steps are taken.

AQI levels between 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and above 400 ‘severe’. Health experts have urged residents, especially children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory conditions, to take precautions during this period, such as wearing masks outdoors, avoiding morning walks on high-pollution days, and using air purifiers indoors.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a citywide deep cleaning initiative to combat rising pollution levels. The drive will include regular road washing, use of misting machines and stricter monitoring of construction dust.

