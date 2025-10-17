 Attention Mumbaikars! AQI Likely To Rise After Diwali; Colaba, Sewri & Kandivali Were Among Worst Hit Areas Last Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAttention Mumbaikars! AQI Likely To Rise After Diwali; Colaba, Sewri & Kandivali Were Among Worst Hit Areas Last Year

Attention Mumbaikars! AQI Likely To Rise After Diwali; Colaba, Sewri & Kandivali Were Among Worst Hit Areas Last Year

Last year’s post-Diwali readings paint a grim picture. Out of 22 AQI monitoring stations in Mumbai, nine reported ‘poor’ levels. On October 31, 2024, Colaba’s Navy Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 305, followed by Sewri (284), Kandivali (252), Malad (232) and Bandra Kurla Complex (202).

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s air quality is expected to deteriorate sharply after Diwali this year, with environmental experts warning of a major pollution spike caused by firecracker emissions, dust and stagnant weather conditions. The festival of lights, while synonymous with celebration, is likely to worsen the city’s already declining air quality.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 100 mark on October 10, moving from the ‘good’ to the ‘moderate’ category for the first time since the end of the monsoon. The drop in air quality has been attributed to a combination of disrupted wind patterns, ongoing infrastructure projects and increased vehicular and industrial emissions.

Read Also
'AQI Likely To Surpass 350': Mumbai’s Pollution Levels To Rise This Winter, Experts Warn Of...
article-image

AQI Likely To Surpass 350 Mark: Expert

Experts warn that the situation may deteriorate further as Diwali approaches, when the bursting of firecrackers and slowing wind speeds typically trap pollutants closer to the ground. “This winter could be one of the city’s worst in recent years,” said Dr. Tuhin Banerji, scientist and member of the Bombay Environment Action Group (BEAG). “Due to weakened wind circulation and dry weather conditions, Mumbai’s AQI is expected to cross 350 on several days, reaching the ‘very poor’ category,” he added while speaking to the Indian Express.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi University Forms Six-Member Inquiry Panel To Probe Alleged Assault On Dr B R Ambedkar College Teacher By ABVP leader
Delhi University Forms Six-Member Inquiry Panel To Probe Alleged Assault On Dr B R Ambedkar College Teacher By ABVP leader
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off First BrahMos Missiles Made In Uttar Pradesh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off First BrahMos Missiles Made In Uttar Pradesh
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Posts ₹477 Crore Q2 Loss After Arbitration Write-Off, But Order Inflow Hits ₹3,775 Crore
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Posts ₹477 Crore Q2 Loss After Arbitration Write-Off, But Order Inflow Hits ₹3,775 Crore
UP Govt Transfers ₹300 Crore In Scholarships To Over 10 Lakh Students
UP Govt Transfers ₹300 Crore In Scholarships To Over 10 Lakh Students

Last year’s post-Diwali readings paint a grim picture. Out of 22 AQI monitoring stations in Mumbai, nine reported ‘poor’ levels. On October 31, 2024, Colaba’s Navy Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 305, followed by Sewri (284), Kandivali (252), Malad (232) and Bandra Kurla Complex (202). Experts caution that similar or worse conditions could return this year unless preventive steps are taken.

AQI levels between 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and above 400 ‘severe’. Health experts have urged residents, especially children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory conditions, to take precautions during this period, such as wearing masks outdoors, avoiding morning walks on high-pollution days, and using air purifiers indoors.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC To Start 'Deep Cleaning' To Control AQI
article-image

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a citywide deep cleaning initiative to combat rising pollution levels. The drive will include regular road washing, use of misting machines and stricter monitoring of construction dust.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bandra Bay To Become Mumbai's Next Ultra-Luxury Destination With Expected Revenue Of ₹1 Lakh Crore

Bandra Bay To Become Mumbai's Next Ultra-Luxury Destination With Expected Revenue Of ₹1 Lakh Crore

Three Palghar Industrial Units Win Five Maharashtra State Awards For Exceptional Export Performance...

Three Palghar Industrial Units Win Five Maharashtra State Awards For Exceptional Export Performance...

Mumbai Oct 17, Friday Traffic Update: Dadar, Kurla, WEH See Massive Traffic Jams Amid Diwali Rush &...

Mumbai Oct 17, Friday Traffic Update: Dadar, Kurla, WEH See Massive Traffic Jams Amid Diwali Rush &...

Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Campaigns For NDA In Begusarai, Claims...

Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Campaigns For NDA In Begusarai, Claims...

Did Woman Throw Stone On Mumbai Local Train Driver In 'Deliberate Revenge Attack'? Here’s The...

Did Woman Throw Stone On Mumbai Local Train Driver In 'Deliberate Revenge Attack'? Here’s The...