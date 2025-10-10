'AQI Likely To Surpass 350': Mumbai’s Pollution Levels To Rise This Winter, Experts Warn Of Worsening Air Quality

Mumbai AQI | FPJ

Mumbai: Even before the India Meteorological Department (IMD) formally declares the withdrawal of the monsoon, Mumbai’s air quality has begun to decline sharply, signalling the onset of a polluted winter ahead. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 100 mark on Thursday evening, marking a shift from the 'good' category it enjoyed throughout the monsoon months.

Mumbai's AQI Goes Above 100

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mumbai’s AQI, which stood at 49 last Saturday, gradually worsened over the week, rising to 61 on Sunday, 71 on Wednesday and 105 by Thursday evening. While this figure placed the city’s overall air quality in the 'satisfactory to moderate' category, several areas recorded higher levels. Sewri reported the worst air quality at 158, followed by Bandra-Kurla Complex (148), Deonar (147) and Borivali (113).

For reference, AQI levels between 0–50 are considered 'good,' 51–100 'satisfactory,' 101–200 'moderate,' 201–300 'poor,' 301–400 'very poor,' and above 400 'severe.' Experts have raised concerns that Mumbai could soon see readings in the 'very poor' category, with AQI levels potentially surpassing 350 on some days this winter.

During the monsoon months of June to September, frequent rainfall kept pollution in check by washing away airborne particles. The city’s AQI consistently remained below 50 during this period. However, since the rainfall receded last weekend, rising temperatures and stagnant air have caused pollutants to accumulate in the atmosphere.

Environmental experts attribute the deteriorating air quality to disrupted wind patterns and ongoing infrastructure projects that contribute to dust and particulate emissions. The situation is expected to worsen as the city moves closer to Diwali, when fireworks and slowing wind speeds typically trigger pollution spikes.

'AQI To Breach 350 Mark,' Says Expert

Dr. Tuhin Banerji, scientist and member of the Bombay Environment Action Group (BEAG), warned that this winter could be one of Mumbai’s most polluted in recent years. "The air pollution levels are expected to be much worse this coming winter season. Owing to climatic factors, the wind patterns are likely to be disrupted, and even the minimal winds during the season may weaken further," he said, as quoted by The Indian Express. "Due to the lack of winds, the AQI is going to be very bad, with the air quality index likely to surpass even 350 on several days," he added.

With IMD yet to announce the official end of the monsoon, authorities are expected to prepare for prolonged poor air quality conditions that could extend well into the winter months.

