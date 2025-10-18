Mumbai Guide: From Mangaldas Market to Zaveri Bazar, How Metro 3 Line Easily Connects You To Famous Diwali Shopping Hubs

People crowd at a market on the eve of Diwali, in Bhopal on Sunday |

Mumbai: Mumbai traffic usually kills your urge to visit or travel across the city for shopping. Many people end up visiting nearby stores or end up paying more, as most popular markets are located in South Mumbai. But now, as the final stretch of Mumbai Metro 3 opened on October 8, travelling from North to South Mumbai has become faster, cheaper, and also stress-free.

The Mumbai Metro 3 took to social media has shared an easy guide for Mumbaikars showing which famous shopping hubs is easily connected to the metro line 3 stations. It wrote, "#MetroLine3connects you to #Mumbai's most festive shopping destinations - making your celebrations just a ride away! Ride. Shop. Shine. That’s the #AquaLine Diwali vibe!"

Heera Panna Shopping Centre: According to the Mumbai Metro 3, if commuters want to visit the famous electronics hub, then they can get down at Mahalaxmi Metro station which is just 2 km away from the shopping centre.

High Street Phoenix and Palladium Mall: If someone want to visit the famous mall at Lower Parel, commuters can get down at Science Centre Metro Station and can access the mall with just 5-8 minutes walk which is 0.65 km away. In addition to this, there are also shuttle service available to Phoenix Mall from Gate A3 Rakhangi Chowk.

Tardeo and Grant Road Market: Deboard at Grant Road Station and access commuters can access the destinations within 10 minutes away.

Chira Bazar: Commuters can either get off at Girgaon or Kalbadevi Metro Station and access the market by 10 minute walk. The location of the bazar from the metro station is 0.5 to 1 km.

Mangaldas Market: The nearest metro station to the famous wholesale cloth market is Kalbadevi which is located just 7 minutes away.

Zaveri Bazar/Kalbadevi Market: Mumbai's famous jewellery market is located near Kalbadevi Metro Station and is located at an approximate distance of 0.4 - 0.8 km.

Crawford Market: If you are looking for home decor items, cothes, fruits, stationary, gifts items at wholesale rates then Crawford Market is your place to go. You can get down at Kalbadevi or Girgaon Metro Station and head to Crawford which is located at a distance of 0.8-1.3 km.

Colaba Causeway: The nearest metro to the famous street shopping location is either Cuffe Parade or Hutatma ChowkMumbai Traffic Police urges Mumbaikars to use Metro 3

In a post on X, the department appealed to Mumbaikars to avoid traffic snarls and make the most of the newly operational Metro 3 route.

and Kalbadevi or CSMT for Crawford Market, reaching your shopping destination has never been easier! Travel smart. Shop happy. Ride the Metro 3 Aqua Line. Wishing you a safe and joyful journey!

Mumbai Metro 3 time and fare

The schedule of the Mumbai Metro 3 has been designed to accommodate both early and late commuters. The first train from Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade departs at 5:55 am, allowing passengers an early start to their day. The last service leaves at 10:30 pm, reaching the terminal stations by around 11:25 pm. Trains operate at a frequency of every five minutes, ensuring smooth and timely travel across the entire route. The fares are set to be affordable for commuters. The minimum fare starts at Rs 10 and goes up to Rs 70 for the entire journey one way.



