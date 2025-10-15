Stampede-Like Rush Seen At Mumbai's Dadar Market Ahead Of Diwali; Netizens Raise Safety Concerns | VIDEO | X (@adarshahgd)

Mumbai: With Diwali just days away, Mumbai’s famous Dadar Market sees city into a sea of people, sparking chaos and concern over poor crowd management. Videos circulating on social media show massive crowds thronging the narrow lanes, creating a stampede-like situation.

The festive rush, coupled with congested spaces and street vendors occupying footpaths, has made movement almost impossible. Locals complained that despite witnessing such scenes every year, authorities have failed to ensure proper crowd control. Shoppers and residents alike expressed frustration over the lack of planning, calling it stressful and unsafe.

Watch Viral Video

Diwali shopping at Dadar market !!! pic.twitter.com/NDXlP4gwLm — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) October 14, 2025

While many people visited the market for last-minute festive shopping, some netizens criticized the situation, calling for better management and regulation of hawkers. A few said the growing crowd and traffic chaos have made daily life unbearable for locals, especially those commuting through Dadar regularly. “The roads are too narrow, vendors block space, and vehicles add to the mess. This crowd has become a nightmare for residents,” one user remarked.

However, not everyone was critical. Some viewed the bustling market as a symbol of Mumbai’s festive spirit. “Watching this crowd is a joy in itself,” one person commented, while others shared pride in Dadar’s lively Diwali atmosphere.

Many also urged citizens to support local Marathi businesses during the festive season, emphasising the importance of buying from homegrown traders to uplift the community.

Still, the overcrowding has raised serious questions about safety and civic responsibility. With the festival rush expected to continue, citizens are hoping the authorities will step in to manage crowds, control illegal parking, and prevent any untoward incidents during Mumbai’s busiest shopping days.