Controversy Over ‘Bahar-e-Urdu’: Rais Shaikh Raises Questions On ₹10-Crore Spend, Event Management Deal |

Mumbai: Questions about last week's 'Bahar-e-Urdu' event that was organised to celebrate the golden jubilee the Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Academy. A letter to the Chief Minister asked for an inquiry to find out if the event held at the Dome, SVP Stadium, Worli, between October 6 and 8 was handed over to an event management company without calling for tenders.

Member of Legislative Assembly, Rais Shaikh, who have been campaigning for a larger grant and a management committee for the academy which is functioning with inadequate staff and insufficient funds, has asked why Rs 10 crores was spent on what was more a Bollywood-style event rather than a literature and cultural festival.

"There was no consultation with the community or the larger Urdu-speaking fraternity. Much of the money for the event was spent as fees to Bollywood personalities. It would have been better if the festival was held at multiple locations where Urdu speakers live rather than one big event in Mumbai," said Shaikh.

Senior Urdu journalist Saeed Hameed wrote a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, making allegations that financial and administrative rules were violated while spending Rs 10 crore for this programme. He demanded an investigation into the matter through the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

"Rs 10 crore was spent for just a three-day event, and there was no transparency in the process. The community wants to know if tenders were called for appointing the event manager. Administrative and financial rules have been violated and this is a kind of scam. Therefore, a thorough investigation is required," said Hameed who said that if the government ignores the complaint, a public protest will be launched.

Hameed said that the event featured a fashion show and Bollywood playback songs. "It was hardly a Urdu literature event," said Hameed who questioned the need for hiring Bollywood personalities at great cost to participate in the event.

The show was hosted hosted by actors Shekhar Suman and Ali Asgar. The event did feature literary events. Lyricist Javed Akhtar; Qawwali singers, the Sabri brothers; actor and Urdu writer Sachin Pilgaonkar; mushaira featuring Rajesh Reddy, Obaid Azam Azmi, Shakeel Azmi, Mehshar Afridi, Qamar Siddiqui, and Shikha Awdhesh; a Qaumi Yakjehti Geet by Farkhanda and the Kohinoor Music Academy, and Mujeeb Khan’s Urdu theatrical presentation 'Ishq Jale To Jale Aisa' based on the verses of poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi.

The officer in charge of Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Academy, said that they have not received any complaints about the event. Ruchesh Jaywanshi, secretary of the minority development department, did not respond to calls and messages for a comment. Manikrao Kokate, minister of minority development and aukaf, too, did not respond to calls for a comment.

