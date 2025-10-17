 Navi Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Pharma Company In Rabale MIDC Area | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Pharma Company In Rabale MIDC Area | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Pharma Company In Rabale MIDC Area | VIDEO

A fire broke out at a Navi Mumbai facility making candles and glass; no injuries occurred. Officials are cooling the area and investigating the cause as firefighting efforts continue in Rabale MIDC Area.

Manasi Kamble Updated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Pharma Company In Rabale MIDC Area | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: A fire erupts in a Navi Mumbai facility producing candles and glass products; no injuries reported. The official stated that cooling efforts are in progress, noting that the cause of the blaze remains to be determined.

Firefighting activities are in progress in the Rabale MIDC Area as of October 17, 2025. A blaze erupted at a factory producing candles and glass products in Navi Mumbai during the early hours of Friday, October 17, an official reported.

The heartwrenching videos from the site are spreading rapidly on social media platforms. Reports indicate that the company was Jell Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd situated at R-952, MIDC Industrial Area, Rabale

No one was harmed in the blaze that began at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the unit located in the Rabale MIDC region.

Upon receiving the alert, the Navi Mumbai civic body's fire services dispatched six fire engines to the location, and the fire was contained by approximately 10 a.m., he stated.

article-image

The official stated that the cooling operations are in progress, noting that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

