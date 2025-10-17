Navi Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Pharma Company In Rabale MIDC Area | VIDEO | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A fire erupts in a Navi Mumbai facility producing candles and glass products; no injuries reported. The official stated that cooling efforts are in progress, noting that the cause of the blaze remains to be determined.

Firefighting activities are in progress in the Rabale MIDC Area as of October 17, 2025. A blaze erupted at a factory producing candles and glass products in Navi Mumbai during the early hours of Friday, October 17, an official reported.

The heartwrenching videos from the site are spreading rapidly on social media platforms. Reports indicate that the company was Jell Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd situated at R-952, MIDC Industrial Area, Rabale

No one was harmed in the blaze that began at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the unit located in the Rabale MIDC region.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Upon receiving the alert, the Navi Mumbai civic body's fire services dispatched six fire engines to the location, and the fire was contained by approximately 10 a.m., he stated.

Read Also MNS Workers Assault Salon Owner In Navi Mumbai Over Allegedly Witholding Salary Of Woman Employee |...

The official stated that the cooling operations are in progress, noting that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.