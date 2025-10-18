Virar Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out Near Jivdani Temple Hill, Stalls Gutted | Video |

Mumbai: A fire broke out late Friday night near the Jivdani Temple hill area in Virar, which is about 40 kilometres away from Mumbai. The incident occurred around 1 am, but thanks to the swift response from the fire brigade, the blaze was brought under control before it could spread to the temple premises. Fortunately, no casualties or major damage were reported.

Video Shows Devastating Fire Engulfing Stalls

A video of the fire incident has surfaced on the internet. In the visuals, a massive blaze can be seen engulfing the stalls in a line. The fire damaged majority of the property as seen in the video. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, authorities suspect that negligence linked to Diwali preparations may have triggered the incident.

The Jivdani Temple, located atop a hill in Virar, attracts thousands of devotees daily, especially during the festive season. The fire’s visibility from nearby areas caused concern among residents, many of whom alerted emergency services after spotting smoke and flames in the early hours.

Massive Fire Destroys Pharmaceutical Company In Rabale MIDC

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a major fire broke out at Gel Pharmaceutical Company in the Rabale MIDC industrial area around 2 a.m. on Friday. The blaze, which gutted the entire factory premises, is believed to have started due to the presence of flammable chemicals stored inside the unit. Luckily, no workers were present at the time.

The fire, which erupted at plot R-952 in the Thane-Belapur Industrial Zone, spread rapidly and took nearly eight hours to control. Fire tenders from Vashi, Airoli, and Koparkhairane joined the Rabale MIDC Fire Brigade to contain the blaze. “Cooling operations were carried out till afternoon to prevent re-ignition,” a fire officer confirmed.

