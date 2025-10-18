 Navi Mumbai News: Massive Fire Destroys Pharmaceutical Company In Rabale MIDC; No Casualties Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Massive Fire Destroys Pharmaceutical Company In Rabale MIDC; No Casualties Reported

Navi Mumbai News: Massive Fire Destroys Pharmaceutical Company In Rabale MIDC; No Casualties Reported

Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly eight hours before bringing it under control, while cooling operations continued until the afternoon.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 08:13 AM IST
article-image
A Major fire broke out in a industrial unit at Rabale MIDC, on Friday | FPJ Photo: Farooq Sayed

A major fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in Rabale MIDC early on Friday morning, reducing the entire premises to ashes. Fortunately, there were no casualties, police confirmed. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly eight hours before bringing it under control, while cooling operations continued until the afternoon.

Fire spreads rapidly due to chemicals

The fire erupted around 2 a.m. at Gel Pharmaceutical Company, located at plot R-952 in the Thane-Belapur Industrial Area, Rabale MIDC. Luckily, no workers were present at the time. However, large quantities of flammable chemicals stored in the unit caused the flames to spread rapidly and intensify within minutes.

Firefighters battle blaze for hours

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Massive Fire Destroys Pharmaceutical Company In Rabale MIDC; No Casualties Reported
Navi Mumbai News: Massive Fire Destroys Pharmaceutical Company In Rabale MIDC; No Casualties Reported
Panvel Civic Body Urges Citizens To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly, Pollution-Free Diwali Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0
Panvel Civic Body Urges Citizens To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly, Pollution-Free Diwali Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0
Weather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind Shift
Weather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind Shift
Maharashtra Approves ₹1,356 Crore Relief Package For Farmers Affected By September Floods
Maharashtra Approves ₹1,356 Crore Relief Package For Farmers Affected By September Floods

Upon receiving the alert, the MIDC Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. Due to the scale of the blaze, additional fire tenders from Vashi, Koparkhairane, and Airoli fire stations were called in for assistance. Firefighters used a Bronto Skylift to tackle the fire from above and managed to bring it under control around 10 a.m., after eight hours of continuous efforts.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: BJP To Host ‘Diwali Sandhya’ Cultural Night On Oct 18 In Kharghar Featuring...
article-image

“Cooling operations were carried out until evening to prevent any re-ignition,” said a fire officer.

Short circuit suspected as cause

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit might have triggered the blaze. The company premises were completely gutted in the incident, with losses yet to be assessed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Massive Fire Destroys Pharmaceutical Company In Rabale MIDC; No Casualties...

Navi Mumbai News: Massive Fire Destroys Pharmaceutical Company In Rabale MIDC; No Casualties...

Panvel Civic Body Urges Citizens To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly, Pollution-Free Diwali Under Majhi...

Panvel Civic Body Urges Citizens To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly, Pollution-Free Diwali Under Majhi...

Weather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind...

Weather Update: Mumbai Sizzles at 37°C As IMD Attributes Heat Surge To Delayed Sea Breeze And Wind...

Maharashtra Approves ₹1,356 Crore Relief Package For Farmers Affected By September Floods

Maharashtra Approves ₹1,356 Crore Relief Package For Farmers Affected By September Floods

Mumbai News: BMC G South Ward Conducts Major Demolition Drive, Removes 169 Illegal Structures In...

Mumbai News: BMC G South Ward Conducts Major Demolition Drive, Removes 169 Illegal Structures In...