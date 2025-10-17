MNS Workers Assault Salon Owner In Navi Mumbai Over Allegedly Witholding Salary Of Woman Employee | VIDEO |

Mumbai: Workers of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly thrashed a salon owner in Navi Mumbai after he was accused of abusing a woman employee and withholding her salary. A video of the assault, recorded by one of the attackers, has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident took place at a salon in Kamothe, where the woman had been working for several months without receiving her wages. After repeated requests for payment went unanswered, she approached local MNS members for help.

Viral Video:

Acting on her complaint, a group of MNS workers arrived at the salon and confronted the owner. The video footage shows several men slapping and punching the man as he begs them to stop. Onlookers can be heard shouting, while the woman who raised the complaint was reportedly present at the scene.

Police officials said that no formal complaint has been filed by either party so far, but they have taken cognizance of the video and are verifying its authenticity. The authorities are also investigating the circumstances that led to the confrontation.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has often found itself in the spotlight for similar incidents. In recent months, MNS workers have been involved in multiple cases of physical assault, particularly those linked to alleged insults against Marathi culture and language.

Earlier this week, another video surfaced showing an MNS worker slapping a woman at a Thane railway station following a heated exchange. The woman had allegedly abused the worker’s husband and made derogatory remarks about Marathi people.