 Navi Mumbai News: MNS Holds ‘Bomba Mara Morcha’ At NMMC Turbhe Office Over Water Shortage, Encroachments And Civic Neglect
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a “Bomba Mara Morcha” - protest by shouting, at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s Turbhe division office on Thursday. The protest was held to demand immediate resolution of persistent civic issues in Turbhe, Sanpada, Juinagara and Vashi.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
MNS workers protest outside NMMC Turbhe office demanding action on civic issues across Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Protest Led By MNS State Spokesperson Gajanan Kale

The march, led by MNS state spokesperson and Navi Mumbai city president Gajanan Kale, began at 11:30 a.m. from Western College, Sanpada. Participants, including senior citizens, youth, women, and children, raised slogans highlighting grievances such as water shortages, corruption among municipal officials, and obstruction of roads and pavements by unauthorized vendors.

Protesters List Longstanding Civic Problems

The protesters highlighted problems like inadequate water supply in Juinagar Sector 23, low-pressure supply in surrounding areas, potholes and encroachments on roads and pavements, parks closing too early for senior citizens, closed public toilets near liquor bars, delayed construction of sports complexes, blocked flyovers, and worsening air pollution due to construction and industrial emissions.

They also raised concerns about illegal businesses including unauthorized fish vendors, street-based prostitution in Turbhe Janata Market, and illegal parking and warehouses throughout Turbhe and Kopri.

Safety and security issues, including increased crime near railway stations, unsecured crematoriums, and dangerous buildings in Puneet Corner, were also emphasized.

MNS Gives 15-Day Deadline For Action

MNS leaders, including Yogesh Shete, Chandrakant Manjulkar, Vikas Patil, Akshay Bhosale, Anitha Naidu, and Dipali Dhaul, warned that if these issues are not resolved within 15 days, the municipal division office could be locked as a form of protest.

"The march highlighted the growing frustration of Navi Mumbai citizens over persistent civic neglect and urged authorities to take immediate and permanent action," said a member.

