 South Mumbai Residents Write To Traffic Commissioner Over Two-Wheeler Menace
South Mumbai Residents Write To Traffic Commissioner Over Two-Wheeler Menace

Residents of South Mumbai, including Worli, Breach Candy, and Napean Sea Road, have written to the Traffic Commissioner and RTO complaining about rampant two-wheeler violations such as signal jumping, riding on footpaths, and rash driving. They’ve urged stricter enforcement, better CCTV systems, and tougher penalties to restore road safety and discipline.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
South Mumbai Residents Write To Traffic Commissioner Over Two-Wheeler Menace | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Residents of south Mumbai have written to the Joint Police Commissioner of Traffic and the Regional Transport Office raising urgent concerns regarding menace caused by two-wheelers, violation of traffic norms and road safety across the city.

The residents of Worli, Breach Candy, Napean Sea Road, Walkeshwar, and the adjoining localities say many of the riders flout traffic rules, which has become a nightmare for law-abiding citizens. 

Some of the major issues we face daily include highlighted by the citizens in their complaint letter include: Jumping traffic signals, often in full view of traffic constables, Entering “No Entry” zones without hesitation, Riding on footpaths, endangering pedestrians, Overtaking rashly in narrow lanes, often scratching parked or moving cars, and Escaping fines since CCTV cameras are unable to zoom in clearly on their number plates.

"This has created a dangerous situation, where two-wheelers behave as though traffic laws do not apply to them, thereby putting the safety of all road users at risk. We believe that with such measures, the growing sense of lawlessness among two-wheelers can be controlled and traffic discipline can be restored," said Viren Shah, Worli Residents Committee Member and President, Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association.

Some of the measures suggested by the citizens in the letter include: Upgraded CCTV & Number Plate Recognition by Installing high-resolution CCTV cameras with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to capture violators more effectively, Dedicated Enforcement Drives like Regular surprise drives against two-wheeler violations, especially at peak hours and sensitive junctions, Heavier Penalties & Immediate Fines, Strict action including on-the-spot fines, vehicle impounding, and license suspension for repeat offenders, Awareness & Education Campaigns like Public awareness drives on road safety, targeted especially at two-wheeler riders, Protection of Footpaths by Deploying ward-level marshals/patrol teams to prevent misuse of footpaths by two-wheelers and Special Helpline / App for Citizens which will allow citizens to report violations with photos/videos, which can be cross-verified with CCTV to issue challans.

The members from Breach Candy Residents Forum said that the letter is prepared by Worli Residents Forum and delivered to RTO office Worli and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare, who has assured to take actions.

