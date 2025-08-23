Maharashtra News: 'Raigad District Targets ₹3 Lakh Crore GDP By 2027-28,' Says Collector Kishan Jawale At Udyog Susamvad 2025 In Panvel

Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The district administration has set an ambitious target of taking Raigad’s GDP to Rs 3 lakh crore by 2027-28, District Collector Kishan Jawale said on Friday. He was speaking at the Udyog Susamvad 2025 programme held at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

Current GDP And Growth Projection

Currently, Raigad’s GDP is Rs 1.05 lakh crore and is expected to reach Rs 1.86 lakh crore by 2027-28. However, Jawale expressed confidence that with the support of Laghu Udyog Bharati and coordinated efforts from the administration, the target of Rs 3 lakh crore is achievable.

Key Officials And Industry Representatives Attend Event

The event was attended by Chief Executive Officer Neha Bhosale, Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal, Panvel Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Vaibhav Vidhate, District Industries Centre General Manager G. S. Haralaya, Jayesh Dedhia, presidents of various MIDC associations and local entrepreneurs.

Addressing Industry-Related Issues

Jawale said several industry-related issues are pending and the administration is working on solutions in consultation with concerned departments. Through the Udyog Setu initiative, officials are trying to resolve the grievances and challenges faced by entrepreneurs.

Role Of Laghu Udyog Bharati

He noted that Laghu Udyog Bharati has played a crucial role in mediating power supply issues and contributing towards proposed amendments to Income Tax Section 43H.

Opportunities In Marine Sector

Highlighting opportunities in the marine sector, Jawale urged entrepreneurs to make use of government subsidies available for cold storage and warehousing. He added that upcoming infrastructure projects such as Navi Mumbai International Airport, Dighi Port, JNPT and the proposed Rewas-Reddi Highway will strengthen the industrial network across Konkan.

Aligned With Vision Of Developed India 2047

Jawale also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal of building a ‘Developed India’ by 2047, and the district’s growth roadmap is aligned with that vision.