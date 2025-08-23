 2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days
Two separate road accidents in Kalyan and Bhiwandi claimed two lives within three days. A 28-year-old woman was hit by a truck in Kalyan, while a 43-year-old delivery executive died after a car struck him in Bhiwandi. FIRs have been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days | File Pic (Representative Image)

Two separate road accidents claimed the lives of two individuals in Kalyan and Bhiwandi within three days.

In the first incident, a 28-year-old lady, Rinku Pradeep Aarach, was fatally struck by a truck in Nikki Nagar, Kalyan West, on Saturday morning. She was returning home on her motorcycle after dropping her son at school when a recklessly driven truck hit her from behind and fled the scene without offering help.

Local residents rushed to her aid and alerted the police. Aarach was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified truck driver at Khadakpada Police Station.

About The Other Accident

In another accident on Thursday night, a 43-year-old delivery executive, Vishwanath Thoke, died after being hit by a car near Mankoli Bridge in Bhiwandi. Thoke, a resident of Dombivli, was en route to Mankoli to deliver food items when a speeding car struck him from behind around 10:30 PM.

Thoke sustained severe injuries to his head and body. The car driver, identified as Prayan Patil (20), a student, took Thoke to Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An FIR has been registered against Patil under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Mahesh Kumar Mahadawad, Sub-Inspector at Narpoli Police Station, confirmed that Patil has been summoned for questioning, and further investigation is ongoing.

