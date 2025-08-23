 Mumbai: Amboli Police Register Case Against Zainab Khan Over Fake Death Post About Actor Raza Murad
For the past two days, someone had allegedly been spreading rumours about the death of 74-year-old Raza Murad on social media. Eventually, Murad filed a complaint, following which the police registered the non-cognizable offence.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
Mumbai: Amboli Police Register Case Against Zainab Khan Over Fake Death Post About Actor Raza Murad | File Pic

Mumbai: The Amboli police registered a non-cognizable offence against Zainab Khan for allegedly posting a fake message about actor Raza Murad’s death.

About The Case

The case was registered on Friday under Sections 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. For the past two days, someone had allegedly been spreading rumours about the death of 74-year-old Raza Murad on social media. Eventually, Murad filed a complaint, following which the police registered the non-cognizable offence.

According to the police, actor Raza Murad, a veteran character artist in Bollywood, resides in the Oberoi Complex on New Link Road, Andheri West. On August 21, an individual named Zainab Khan allegedly posted on his Facebook account claiming that the actor had died. The post even paid tribute, giving details from Murad’s date of birth to a “fake death date.” The post quickly went viral, after which the actor received numerous calls not only from India but also from abroad.

Speaking to the media, Raza Murad said, “Someone posted a false message on social media claiming I had died. Some people must be troubled by my very existence. They spread false information about my death and even wrote condolence messages. The poster even claimed that no one remembers me while announcing my so-called death. This is a very serious matter. I am alive and well. Please do not believe these rumours.”

