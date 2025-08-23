 Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Possessing 110 Grams Mephedrone Worth ₹16.5 Lakh
The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai has sentenced a habitual drug offender to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The convicted individual has been identified as Sameer Shabbir Shaikh alias Sameer Paanipuri, aged 32. He was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Bandra Unit in 2022.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
NDPS court in Mumbai sentenced drug offender Sameer Paanipuri to 15 years in prison for MD seizure | Representative Photo

Accused Arrested With 110 Grams Of Mephedrone Worth ₹16.5 Lakh

According to the police, the arrest took place on May 13, 2022, at around 2:30 AM near the Syed Kadarsaha Baba Dargah in Mahim, Mumbai. During the operation, police seized 110 grams of Mephedrone (MD drug) valued at approximately Rs16.5 lakh from the accused.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

A case was registered under sections 8(c) and 22(c) of the NDPS Act. Assistant Police Inspector Shrikant Karkar led the investigation, which was described as thorough and skillful. Based on the collected evidence, a chargesheet was filed in the Special NDPS Court, Court No. 43, Mumbai.

Court Awards 15 Years RI And ₹1 Lakh Fine

The trial concluded on August 22, 2025, resulting in the court awarding Sameer Paanipuri 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. In the event of failure to pay the fine, he will face an additional six months in prison.

Habitual Offender With Multiple Past Cases

Police further revealed that the accused has multiple previous criminal cases registered against him, including charges under the NDPS Act, theft, molestation, and illegal entry into the city.

