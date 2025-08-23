Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls For Constant Monitoring

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), while deciding on a petition filed by Sangli-based resident Ankush Pandurang Godse regarding the functioning of illegal slaughterhouses, has made several recommendations to the authorities in Sangli. The Commission has asked them to take concrete action to stop the operation of unauthorized slaughterhouses in the city.

Complaint Alleged Pollution And Human Rights Violation

Godse, in his complaint, alleged that an illegal slaughterhouse was operating on Survey No. 468, Sangli, causing air and water pollution and spreading disease, which amounted to a violation of the residents’ human rights.

“The Commission is of the opinion that constant monitoring of the area by the Municipal Commissioner through authorized officers, in exercise of powers under Section 336 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1948, is essential. This can also be done by the committee constituted by the Municipal Corporation, as indicated in its affidavit dated 08.08.2024,” read the order copy.

Closure Orders Issued In 1995, Upheld By HC In 1996

According to the complaint, a slaughterhouse had been operating at Survey No. 468 since 1971. However, the Sub-Divisional Officer ordered its closure in 1995 under Section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, an order that was later upheld by the High Court in 1996.

Authorities Denied Activity, But FIRs Suggested Otherwise

When the Commission sought an explanation from the Sangli Municipal Corporation and the Police Department, both authorities claimed that no slaughtering was currently taking place at the location.

Meanwhile, the MSHRC, presided over by Justice A. M. Badar, found that two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in 2023 and 2024 for the same location suggest that animal slaughtering is still occurring there.

One FIR indicated that slaughtering took place in a two-story building, while the other mentioned a shop. The presence of animal horns, skin, and fat at the site, as noted in the FIRs, indicated that the location was being used for slaughtering, not just for selling beef.

MSHRC Orders Monitoring And Legal Action

After reviewing the evidence, the State Commission, in its final verdict, issued several recommendations and directed the District Magistrate, Municipal Commissioner, and Superintendent of Police of Sangli to address the situation.

The MSHRC stated that “constant monitoring” of the area is essential. It recommended that the Municipal Commissioner or his authorized officers, as well as a committee formed by the Municipal Corporation, should regularly check Survey No. 468 in Ganesh Nagar, Sangli, for any animal slaughtering activities and take legal action against those involved.

Municipal Corporation Empowered Under Law

The Commission further stated that the practice of issuing notices to beef sellers, which the Municipal Corporation has been following, should continue to curb unauthorized slaughtering.

The order also noted that the maintenance and regulation of slaughterhouses is the duty of the Municipal Corporation, with Section 336 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 empowering the Commissioner to enter any location where illegal slaughtering is suspected.