Mumbai Flying Squad Seizes 1866 Boxes Of Gaon Liquor Worth Over ₹2 Crore In Rajapur - Reports | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai State Excise Department's flying squad laid a trap and carried out an operation at Panhale Tarf Saundal in Rajapur taluka. In this operation, 1866 boxes of Goan-made liquor worth Rs 2 crore 11 lakh 72 thousand 280 were seized from a container. It has been revealed that a large quantity of Goan-made liquor is coming to Maharashtra from across the borders of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts.

The Mumbai flying squad, while keeping a watch, seized a Tata company truck container in front of Ninadevi Temple at Panhale Tarf Saundal. 1866 boxes of Goan-made liquor were found in this container. Truck driver Asif Aas Mohammed has been arrested. A truck worth Rs 25 lakh and liquor worth Rs 2 crore 11 lakh 72 thousand 280 have been seized. It is suspected that inter-state gangs are working to embezzle the revenue of the Maharashtra state.

𝐆𝐨𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝟏.𝟓𝟔 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 | Excise department searched a Tata tempo on Kharegaon- Thane Road & found 1400 boxes of liquor loaded in it. Liquor & the tempo have been seized. pic.twitter.com/xql29iYTZl — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) September 4, 2025

In a similar incident, the Thane State Excise Department seized 1,400 boxes of Indian-made foreign liquor manufactured in Goa and a vehicle valued at ₹1.56 crore, arresting driver Mohammad Samshad Salmani. The excise squad acted on a tip-off, intercepting a suspicious tempo and recovering the liquor.

The total estimated value of the consignment and vehicle is ₹1,56,63,800. Salmani faces charges under the Prohibition Act. The operation, led by Inspector Mahesh Prakash Dhanshetty and supervised by Commissioner Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, is ongoing with further investigation under Superintendent Praveen Tambe.

The Mumbai Flying Squad of the Excise Department has appeals citizens to be stay alert and cordinate with the authorities if they find illegal liquor being manufactured, sold or transported near them to report it to the Excise Department's toll free number 18008333333 or phone number 022-22663881.