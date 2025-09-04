Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Slams Negligence After Worms Found In Anganwadi Meal In Mumbai's Andheri; Demands Strict Action |

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad raised serious concerns after worms were allegedly found in the khichdi served to children at an Anganwadi centre in Andheri. She demanded an immediate inquiry into the incident and strict action against those responsible, calling it 'unacceptable negligence' that risks the health of young children.

The incident occurred on August 31 at Anganwadi No. 136 near Kartar Hospital in Andheri. Staff members discovered worms in the khichdi supplied by Grishma Mahila Mandal, a women’s self-help group contracted to provide meals. Fortunately, the contamination was noticed before the food was served to the children. Alarmed by the discovery, the Anganwadi Employees Union filed a formal complaint with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project office, demanding accountability.

Gaikwad said the repeated instances of substandard meals at Anganwadis were a matter of deep concern. “An incident has come to light where insects were found in the meals provided to young children at an Anganwadi in Andheri. Such incidents are happening repeatedly. While it is expected that children receive good nutrition, what we are seeing is negligence. Will action be taken against those serving such contaminated food? An inquiry must be conducted immediately, and strict measures enforced,” she said.

ICDS officials confirmed the incident and said an investigation was underway. Abdul Chowdhury, Project Development Officer, stated, “We are looking into the matter to understand how the contamination occurred. Based on the findings, action will be taken,” as quoted by Lokmat.

The Grishma Mahila Mandal, however, denied responsibility. Its secretary, Dipti Sarvdekar, insisted that the group ensures quality food. “We take pride in our meals. If the Anganwadi staff prepared khichdi at their homes, then we cannot be held accountable for this issue,” she said, according to the report.

Union leaders, meanwhile, pressed for swift accountability. Rajesh Singh, General Secretary of the Anganwadi Employees Union, stated that such negligence endangered children and could not be ignored.