Sheena Bora Case Timeline: From Missing Complaint To Murder By Mom Indrani Mukerjea, Step-Father; All About Mumbai's High-Profile Crime

Indrani Mukherjea alongside Sheena Bora | File Photo

Mumbai: In any metropolitian city around the world, crimes makes to headline every minute of the day, some are discussed for weeks and later left on the pedestal but some cases have the ability to stay longer with the city one of those is the Sheena Bora murder case that has made an unshakable impact on the city of Mumbai.

What Is The Sheena Bora Murder Case?

Sheena Bora, a 25-year-old assistant manager, disappeared on April 24, 2012. In August 2015, her mother Indrani Mukerjea and driver Shyamvar Pinturam Rai were arrested for her alleged murder and body disposal. Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's husband, was arrested later for involvement. Confessions implicated Indrani and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, who allegedly strangled Sheena. Indrani falsely claimed Sheena was in the USA.

Sheena was born in 1987 in Meghalaya and was presented as Indrani's sister. She took a leave from work on the day of her disappearance. Her mother Indrani was arrested on August 25, 2015, facing murder charges, with Rai assisting in locating Sheena’s remains, confirmed via DNA tests. Indrani received bail in 2022, and investigations continued into 2023.

Sheena Bora Murder Case Timeline:

Murder and Cover-Up

April 24, 2012: Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled to death in a car by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai, and Indrani's ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna in Mumbai.

April 2012: Indrani Mukerjea impersonated Sheena online, sending emails in her name to make it seem like she was alive and studying abroad.

Investigation and Arrest

August 2015: Shyamvar Rai, Indrani's former driver, was arrested for possession of illegal weapons and confessed to his involvement in Sheena's murder, implicating Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna.

August 2015: Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna were arrested by the Mumbai Police.

2015-2017: Peter Mukerjea was also arrested, and the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Read Also Sheena Bora Murder Case: Star Witness Vidhie Mukerjea Contradicts Prosecution On Murder Date

Trial and Proceedings

2017: The CBI filed chargesheets against Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea, and Sanjeev Khanna.

2022: Indrani Mukerjea was granted bail by the Supreme Court after nearly seven years of imprisonment.

2025: The trial is ongoing, with over 180 witnesses expected to be examined.

Recent Developments

September 2025: Key witness Vidhie Mukerjea, Indrani's daughter, testified in court, claiming Sheena was alive until April 26, 2012, contradicting the prosecution's timeline. She also alleged that Rahul Mukerjea, Peter's son, had confessed to being with Sheena on the night of her disappearance.