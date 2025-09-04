 China-India Ties Strengthened At Mumbai Dinner Event
During his speech, Qin Jie reflected on the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, highlighting the atrocities committed by the Japanese army. He also emphasized the importance of India-China relations, especially in the current geopolitical climate.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Qin Jie, the newly-appointed Chinese Consul General in Mumbai, addressing the gathering at his residence. |

Mumbai: A cozy dinner event was held here on Wednesday, bringing together prominent figures and journalists from the city's social scene. Qin Jie, the newly-appointed Chinese Consul General in Mumbai, aptly used the occasion at his official residence to bolster ties between India and China.

Qin Jie highlights Japan’s atrocities, India-China ties

India-China friendship celebrated

The event echoed the sentiments of "Chini Hindi Bhayi Bhayi," a phrase symbolizing the historical camaraderie between the two nations. Qin Jie paid tribute to Dr. Dwarkanath Kotnis, an Indian doctor who remains embedded in China's consciousness as one who made significant contributions to China during a tumultuous period. Dr. Kotnis's legacy serves as a reminder of the strong bonds between the two countries, he said. Significantly, the daughter of Dr Kotnis also attended the function.

The consul general expressed optimism over India and China committing to work towards improving their relationship in different spheres. This development is crucial in today's complex geopolitical landscape, where diplomacy and co-operation are more important than ever.

