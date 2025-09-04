 Navi Mumbai: Police Rescue 27-Year-Old Chembur Auto Driver Who Jumped From Airoli Bridge After Marital Dispute
The driver, resident of Siddharth Colony in Mumbai's Chembur area, jumped into the creek from Airoli bridge, the Rabale-MIDC police official said.

A 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into a creek in Navi Mumbai. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into a creek in Navi Mumbai on Thursday morning after a domestic dispute, but was saved by police, an official said.

The driver, resident of Siddharth Colony in Mumbai's Chembur area, jumped into the creek from Airoli bridge, the Rabale-MIDC police official said.

A passer-by alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and rescued him from the creek, he said.

During the probe, the police found that the man left his home on Wednesday night after a heated argument with his wife as she caught him with another woman, the official said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

